Not very many have read—or even heard of—Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1871 society novel, Pink and White Tyranny. However, those who do seek out this “oldie but goodie” will discover a marvelous piece of prose. So why is this almost-forgotten book actually a fabulous classic?

First, Pink and White Tyranny is wonderful because the reader can relate to most of the characters. For example, the protagonist, John Seymour, is an “everyman” figure who enjoys great literature, runs a Sunday school for his factory employees, and is often frustrated with his spoiled, selfish wife, Lillie. Seymour’s friends, Rose and Letitia Ferguson, and his only sibling, Grace, are also figures with whom the reader can easily resonate. The society of Springdale itself is well-to-do, yet simple and studious—a group anyone (except Lillie) would enjoy spending hours with. Since the characters are intelligent but not “show-offs,” rich but generous, and possess other admirable qualities, the reader can easily sympathize with them or agree with their values. Relatable characters are a critical part of masterly prose, making Pink and White Tyranny a novel everyone should own.

Another reason this book is to die for is its numerous “comic relief” scenes. Although Lillie Seymour constantly frustrates her husband, she provides ceaseless comic relief because every time she wants something from John, she manipulates him in many ways, including feigning illness, pretending to be nice, and even outright whining. For example, in chapter 12, when John wants to show Lillie his bank account, she whines and fakes a strong headache to avoid the discussion. In chapter 16, because Lillie wants to travel to New York, she constantly complains about how awful Springdale is, just to annoy John so thoroughly that he will let her go. Poor John keeps hoping she will enjoy his group and their scholarly tastes, but because she dislikes nature, literature, and even basic arithmetic, she stubbornly refuses. Other characters, such as the immensely wealthy Follingsbees, are also humorous, largely because they are as selfish as Lillie and rigidly opposed to John’s ideals. A book with many outrageously hilarious characters and scenes must be one of the best, and clearly Pink and White Tyranny meets this criterion.

As good must triumph over evil in any masterful prose or poetry, so it does in all of Stowe’s novels, and Pink and White Tyranny is no exception. Although Lillie is extremely stubborn in the early chapters, by chapter 29 she “has learned to do much thinking” and apologizes to John for all the trouble she caused him. She later dies, leaving behind three sweet children—one of whom bears her name and exact appearance but is as generous and friendly as John. Harry Endicott, a man Lillie formerly loved, initially wants to get revenge on her for abandoning him, but Rose Ferguson, a friend of John Seymour’s, advises him against it. He follows her counsel, and in the end, they are married. Many more examples of good defeating evil appear throughout the story, providing a third reason why Pink and White Tyranny is such an excellent book.

In conclusion, no student should go through life without having read Pink and White Tyranny, or any of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novels. Because she has quick wit, masterful story development, and relatable characters, people of any age can enjoy her stories. In today’s day and age, Pink and White Tyranny also serves as a contrast to high schools that do not encourage their students to read “real literature” in full.

Pink and White Tyranny is found today on Project Gutenberg, since it is public domain.

