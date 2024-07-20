Stories You May Have Missed This Week: A Seismic Shift in the 2024 Election

A crazy week indeed! A failed assassination attempt, Trump picks his running mate, and fallout from Biden’s disastrous debate performance continues! That and so much more were covered this week at PJ Media, and the Weekend Update is here to highlight the key stories that you may have missed!

Without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

FREE SPEECH: Apparently, it doesn't apply to 7 year olds.

MAKE SCHOOLS GREAT AGAIN: We have a problem with our education system, and it must be fixed.

THE BLACK MAN: Biden can’t remember the name of his Defense Secretary.

JUXTAPOSITION: Van Jones reacts to Biden’s COVID diagnosis in epic fashion.

SHOOTING DETAILS: New developments raise more troubling questions.

CONVENIENT: Biden tests positive for COVID.

BIDEN DROP OUT WATCH

Will Joe Biden drop out? That is the question that hangs over the past week, and here's some of the rumors and stories we covered.

BIDEN WAVERING?: Report claims Joe Biden is “receptive” to dropping out.

EXIT STRATEGY: The Biden campaign is imploding, and Democrats want him out.

IS IT HAPPENING: Sources say Biden could drop out this weekend.

POLITICAL SUICIDE WATCH: All eyes on Biden and what he’ll do.

OBAMA WEIGHS IN: And Joe won’t like what he has to say.

FAMILY MATTERS: The Biden clan reportedly discussed an exit strategy.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

STEPHEN KRUISER: Grand Old Party Indeed: New Trump-Vance Campaign Ad Is Pure Fire

STEPHEN GREEN: Will Biden Choose Medically Assisted Political Suicide?.

CHRIS QUEEN: Greg Abbott Shares the Harsh Reality of Biden's Border Crisis at the RNC.

BEN SHAPIRO: God's Hand on Donald J. Trump

PAULA BOLYARD: Here Are the Top Contenders to Replace JD Vance in the Senate

LINCOLN BROWN: The Hand of God and Trump Fate in November

ROBERT SPENCER: There Was a Time When Presidents Voluntarily Declined to Run for Reelection

VIP

WARGAMES: The Electoral College battlefield expands.

LOSE WITH WHO?: If defeat is inevitable, Democrats may want to lose with Biden.

DROP OUT SCENARIO: How Trump perform against Kamala Harris.

THE RADICAL LEFT: Is there moment in politics coming to an end?

TRUMP ASSASSINATION: The two scariest things about it.

LEADERSHIP MOMENT: Tucker Carlson talks about Trump's transformation.

WHO LOVES TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION POLICY?: Democrats are not going to like this.

GOP CONVENTION HIGHLIGHTS

The 2024 Republican National Convention took place this week. Here are the highlights of our coverage.

UNITY: Nikki Haley endorses Donald Trump.

FIRE: Gov. Ron DeSantis torched the left in his speech.

PATRIOTISM: Hung Cao speaks about the American dream.

INTENSE: Gold Star families honored at RNC.

HOPE: J.D. Vance accepts the Republican nomination for vice president.

UNDAUNTED: Trump details the assassination attempt during his RNC speech.

REBORN: A new Donald Trump emerges during GOP Convention.

CARTOON

Have you noticed the way Joe Biden is trying to compete with Trump post-assassination attempt?

