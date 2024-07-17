Biden Now ‘Receptive’ to Ending Presidential Campaign

Matt Margolis | 10:18 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden is now reportedly "receptive" to the idea of ending his presidential campaign, potentially clearing the path for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee, sources tell CNN.

Advertisement

According to the report, several sources indicate that conversations with Biden are starting to shift. With an increasing number of Democrats urging him to step aside, Biden's position in private is much less defiant than his position in public.

Even though anger and panic have been steadily rising inside the Democratic Party for nearly three weeks, after the president’s alarming debate performance in Atlanta, the White House and the Biden campaign are in a new place, multiple Democratic officials told CNN.

“The private conversations with the Hill are continuing,” a senior Democratic adviser told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid alienating the campaign and the White House. “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”

“He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win? “ the adviser said. “It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.

The Biden campaign, which is also facing a growing outcry from Democratic donors, dismissed the suggestion the president was rethinking his candidacy.

“If the facts matter – and they should – here is one: President Biden is the Democratic nominee and he is going to win this November,” Kevin Munoz, a Biden spokesman, told CNN.

Advertisement

This report comes on the heels of Biden telling BET in an interview released on Wednesday, “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 hours later.

Whether this is the impetus for Biden's eventual withdrawal from the race or not isn't clear, but as far as the White House is concerned, he isn't going anywhere.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) called on Biden to drop out of the race on Wednesday. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November,” he said.

What's going to happen? Will he stay or will he go? Whatever happens, we'll be here to cover it. Help keep us operating by becoming a VIP member today! For a limited time, we’re offering an incredible 60% discount for RNC week. For just $1.63 per month, you’ll unlock unlimited access to exclusive members-only content on PJ Media, including our lively and insightful comments section.

Advertisement

For $3.00 per month, you can become a VIP Gold member and gain access to all the content across Townhall Media’s sites: Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Bearing Arms, and HotAir. It’s the ultimate package for staying informed from multiple perspectives. Join our community today by signing up with the promo code MAGA24.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Sponsored

Recommended

LIVE BLOG: Day 3 of the RNC — Make America Strong Once Again
CNN's Van Jones Just Wrote the Democratic Party's 2024 Eulogy Matt Margolis
Bungling of Trump Security Is Looking WORSE by the Second Victoria Taft
The News About Trump's Secret Service Coverage Just Keeps Getting Worse Paula Bolyard
Straight Outta the Gulag: Peter Navarro Celebrates Freedom From Prison With Speech at RNC Athena Thorne
[UPDATED] Biden Tests Positive for COVID—and You Know What That Means Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
You're Not Going to Believe Why Director Cheatle Didn't Post Anyone on the Roof Where the Sniper Fired
Here Are the Top Contenders to Replace JD Vance in the Senate
God's Hand on Donald J. Trump
Advertisement