CNN's Van Jones Just Wrote the Democratic Party's 2024 Eulogy

In an interview that BET released Wednesday, Joe Biden explained what might make him reconsider staying in the presidential election.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody — if doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem," Biden said.

Hours later, the news broke that Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

White House Physician Kevin O'Connor also released the following note:

The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise. He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.

Biden promptly canceled a planned speech at the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas due to the positive COVID test.

There's been a lot of talk about how convenient the timing is that Biden is suddenly now self-isolating — going back to the basement if you will. Is this part of Biden's exit strategy? Is it just a coincidence? Who tests for COVID anymore? I thought the vaccines protected you from COVID, right? And Biden has had at least six COVID shots between December 2020 and September 2023.

The best reaction to the news that Biden got COVID, which has basically become another version of a cold at this point, came from CNN’s Van Jones. I would call it the eulogy for the Democratic Party in 2024.

“A bullet couldn’t stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden,” he said.

Boom! Put that on a T-shirt!

And guess what? Jones wasn't done.

"You've got the nominees of [the Republican] party, getting their butts kissed. Biden's getting his butt kicked by his own party," he continued. "The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together."

Van Jones: "A bullet couldn't stop Trump. A virus just stoped Biden...The Democrats are coming apart. The Republicans are coming together." pic.twitter.com/62ZPzwjKIY — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2024

