BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID—and You Know What That Means

The White House announced that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas today and will cancel his scheduled speaking engagement there.

The White House said Biden is experiencing "mild symptoms" including "general malaise."

He boarded Air Force One in Vegas not long ago and was seen slowly and painfully climbing the stairs.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly home to Delaware to "self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” Right.

According to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” He has been administered the first dose of Paxlovid, an antri-viral medication.

If you're keeping score, that's two "colds" in three weeks. That's never a good thing for an elderly person in poor health.

This essentially takes Biden off the campaign trail for a good two weeks—perhaps more—which could lead to another basement campaign. At any rate, it gets Biden out of public appearances for the time being, which must be a huge relief to everyone around him who doesn't want him to drop out.

The news comes after more Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, piled on today, calling for him to drop out of the race.

This is Biden's third time having COVID (that we know of). We've lost track of the number of shots he's taken.

Update: Biden has taken at least six shots:

Biden Covid shot history. They work great!



First Dose: December 21, 2020 (Pfizer)

Second Dose: January 11, 2021 (Pfizer)

First Booster: September 27, 2021 (Pfizer)

Second Booster: March 30, 2022 (Pfizer)

Updated Booster: October 25, 2022 (Pfizer Bivalent)

2023 Booster: September… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 17, 2024

Another update:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ We’ve reached the point in the campaign where Biden is sent to the basement to ‘self-isolate’ after ‘testing positive for COVID.’



Someone on MSNBC is heard asking, “Why isn’t he wearing a mask?!?!”pic.twitter.com/ZUmMfp4ZwR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 17, 2024

But I thought masks save lives????

Recall that Biden had originally said he would only drop out if God told him to. More recently, he has said that he would only drop out if he has a significant health problem. We may be there.