BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive for COVID—and You Know What That Means

Paula Bolyard | 6:48 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House announced that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas today and will cancel his scheduled speaking engagement there. 

Advertisement

The White House said Biden is experiencing "mild symptoms" including "general malaise." 

He boarded Air Force One in Vegas not long ago and was seen slowly and painfully climbing the stairs. 

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly home to Delaware to "self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” Right. 

According to Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, Biden “presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise.” He has been administered the first dose of Paxlovid, an antri-viral medication. 

If you're keeping score, that's two "colds" in three weeks. That's never a good thing for an elderly person in poor health. 

This essentially takes Biden off the campaign trail for a good two weeks—perhaps more—which could lead to another basement campaign. At any rate, it gets Biden out of public appearances for the time being, which must be a huge relief to everyone around him who doesn't want him to drop out. 

The news comes after more Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, piled on today, calling for him to drop out of the race. 

Advertisement

This is Biden's third time having COVID (that we know of). We've lost track of the number of shots he's taken. 

Update: Biden has taken at least six shots: 

Another update: 

But I thought masks save lives????

Recall that Biden had originally said he would only drop out if God told him to. More recently, he has said that he would only drop out if he has a significant health problem. We may be there. 

Paula Bolyard

Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter/X. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Recommended

LIVE BLOG: Day 3 of the RNC — Make America Strong Once Again
Bungling of Trump Security Is Looking WORSE by the Second Victoria Taft
HOLY COW! Did Biden Just Open the Door to His Own Exit? Stephen Green
Exceptionally Dim Vox Writer Says Vance Is… You Guessed It Robert Spencer
New Video Reveals Trump Walked Into ER Like a Boss After Getting Shot Athena Thorne
Gina Carano Humiliates Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill for His Dishonest Attack on Trump Jon Del Arroz

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
You're Not Going to Believe Why Director Cheatle Didn't Post Anyone on the Roof Where the Sniper Fired
Here Are the Top Contenders to Replace JD Vance in the Senate
God's Hand on Donald J. Trump
Advertisement