BREAKING: Adam Schiff Calls on Joe Biden to Drop Out

Internal polling must be showing a disaster is coming for the Democrats because Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) is now publicly urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Schiff cites concerns within the Democratic base about Biden’s ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Naturally, Schiff praised Biden as "one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history" and claimed, without evidence, that he "made our country better."

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” he said. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff emphasized that the decision to withdraw from the race rests solely with President Biden. However, he asserted that now is the time for Biden to “pass the torch” and secure his legacy by allowing another Democrat to step forward and confront Trump.

"But make no mistake, whoever our party ends up nominating, or if the nomination remains with the president, I will do everything I can to help them succeed."

"There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump," he added. "The stakes are just too high."

Schiff, a top Democrat in the House who is currently running for the U.S. Senate, told donors during a private meeting on Saturday that he thought that, if Biden is the party's nominee, he will lose, and likely destroy Democrats' hopes of holding the Senate and flipping the House.

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Schiff said. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Schiff had reportedly criticized the Biden campaign for ignoring outside pollsters and experts, alleging that they selectively listened to advisors who echoed favorable assessments. A donor, disheartened by Schiff’s remarks, expressed skepticism about Biden’s electoral prospects and suggested reallocating resources to down-ballot races.

The Biden campaign has remained defiant against calls for him to drop out and highlighted strong support from congressional members, underscoring that only a minority had publicly opposed his candidacy. The campaign also stressed endorsements from groups like the Congressional Black Caucus, effectively countering Schiff’s assertions to donors.

Decision Desk HQ and The Hill have been monitoring public statements from Democratic members of Congress about Biden and his campaign, and currently count 54 members who have said Biden should continue, while 21 want him to drop out, and 29 have expressed concerns about Biden. Five have also said that it is Biden's choice.

Schiff's public call for Biden to drop out is significant, especially since it comes in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. That event temporarily halted the movement to replace Biden after his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate last month. Subsequent public appearances, including Biden's interviews with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and NBC News's Lester Holt and his press conference after the NATO Summit, have done little to assuage concerns about his diminished physical and mental health.