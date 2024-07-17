BREAKING: Adam Schiff Calls on Joe Biden to Drop Out

Matt Margolis | 1:56 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Internal polling must be showing a disaster is coming for the Democrats because Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) is now publicly urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election. Schiff cites concerns within the Democratic base about Biden’s ability to defeat former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Naturally, Schiff praised Biden as "one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history" and claimed, without evidence, that he "made our country better." 

“But our nation is at a crossroads,” he said. “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Schiff emphasized that the decision to withdraw from the race rests solely with President Biden. However, he asserted that now is the time for Biden to “pass the torch” and secure his legacy by allowing another Democrat to step forward and confront Trump.

Related: CNN Looks at the Polls and Sees Trump Winning Big in November

"But make no mistake, whoever our party ends up nominating, or if the nomination remains with the president, I will do everything I can to help them succeed."

"There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump," he added. "The stakes are just too high."

Schiff, a top Democrat in the House who is currently running for the U.S. Senate, told donors during a private meeting on Saturday that he thought that, if Biden is the party's nominee, he will lose, and likely destroy Democrats' hopes of holding the Senate and flipping the House.

Advertisement

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Schiff said. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Schiff had reportedly criticized the Biden campaign for ignoring outside pollsters and experts, alleging that they selectively listened to advisors who echoed favorable assessments. A donor, disheartened by Schiff’s remarks, expressed skepticism about Biden’s electoral prospects and suggested reallocating resources to down-ballot races.

The Biden campaign has remained defiant against calls for him to drop out and highlighted strong support from congressional members, underscoring that only a minority had publicly opposed his candidacy. The campaign also stressed endorsements from groups like the Congressional Black Caucus, effectively countering Schiff’s assertions to donors.

Decision Desk HQ and The Hill have been monitoring public statements from Democratic members of Congress about Biden and his campaign, and currently count 54 members who have said Biden should continue, while 21 want him to drop out, and 29 have expressed concerns about Biden. Five have also said that it is Biden's choice.

Advertisement

Schiff's public call for Biden to drop out is significant, especially since it comes in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. That event temporarily halted the movement to replace Biden after his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate last month. Subsequent public appearances, including Biden's interviews with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos and NBC News's Lester Holt and his press conference after the NATO Summit, have done little to assuage concerns about his diminished physical and mental health.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ELECTION 2024

Sponsored

Recommended

WATCH: The Bullet’s Trajectory and Trump’s Miraculous Save Catherine Salgado
HARD TO WATCH: Biden Suffers Multiple Glitches in Nevada Campaign Swing Stephen Green
What JD Vance Brings to the Ticket That No VP Candidate Has Brought Since 1880 Chris Queen
New Video Reveals Trump Walked Into ER Like a Boss After Getting Shot Athena Thorne
One Vital Industry Has a Major Backer in JD Vance Chris Queen
SHAMELESS NATION: What's It Take to Get Fired in Washington These Days? Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
You're Not Going to Believe Why Director Cheatle Didn't Post Anyone on the Roof Where the Sniper Fired
Here Are the Top Contenders to Replace JD Vance in the Senate
God's Hand on Donald J. Trump
Advertisement