INTENSE: RNC Honors Gold Star Families in Milwaukee

I chose this image for the article because it is the exact opposite of what is happening now at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee. Joe Biden was checking his watch, and Donald Trump was checking the roster to make sure every American family of a service member killed at the Abbey Gate in Afghanistan was represented if they wanted to be.

For any new readers, President Biden oversaw a tumultuous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 that not only killed 170 Afghans but 13 American service members. Only days before the attack, the suicide bomber was released from a detention center. Per a supplemental review





"Positive identification of the bomber prior to the attack would have been improbable, given the timeline and the density of the crowd," another Army review team member said, before going on to state that service members were "vigilant in their duties" the day of the attack, despite the fact that intelligence available at the time lacked data that could have been used to identify al-Logari as the assailant.

My husband is a United States Marine. He was one of the first Americans in 2003 to move from Kuwait into Iraq; I unknowingly watched his vehicle at the head of the convoy move across the cable news screen from my dorm room. As an active duty military wife, I agree wholeheartedly with Alicia Lopez, a Gold Star mother whose son, Lance Corporal Hunter Lopez, died in 2021 during Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. She and her husband have another living child in the U.S. military today, so she said, "I do not trust Joe Biden with his life. We have faith in Donald Trump to lead our military."

One of my biggest fears in this life is coming home to two uniformed service members at my front door. The only reason for that would be if my husband died in the line of duty. As a colonel in the United States Marine Corps, I know that's not a very likely possibility for him, but I didn't worry about that scenario under Donald Trump the way I do with the Biden-Harris administration.

These families not only suffered tremendous loss at the Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, but they were struck again when Joe Biden had the audacity to say that no service men and women had died under his watch. Thirteen families who struggle through dinners, Christmases, birthdays, and anniversaries beg to differ.

When Nikki Haley said during her RNC speech that "strong presidents don't win wars, they prevent them," I pumped my fist in the air; never mind that it was 7 a.m. with a cup of coffee in one hand and my 6-year-old son's shoulder in another. The fact is, I'm more confident in our forthcoming commander-in-chief situation now than I was this time last week.

Yes, the resilience of Trump's survival of an assassination attempt helped. Yes, partnering with an enlisted Marine as his running mate helped. Yes, this national convention of Republicans giving inspiring speeches helps. But more than anything, wholly understanding that Donald Trump, his vice president, and the deep bench that Republicans have will never check their watch instead of paying tribute to those who have fought, sacrificed, lived, and died for our freedoms is the strongest comfort I could ask for in this dangerous world.

