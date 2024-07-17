Greg Abbott Shares the Harsh Reality of Biden's Border Crisis at the RNC

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) came out to a hearty welcome at the Republican National Convention. The crowd cheered and chanted “Drill, baby drill!” He had to wait to begin his speech because the crowd noise was so raucous.

But Abbott wasn’t in Milwaukee to talk about drilling for oil. Instead, he spoke about the border crisis, which Abbott knows about more than probably any other governor.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, “Texas and Mexico share 1,254 miles of common border and are joined by 28 international bridges and border crossings. This number includes two dams, one hand-drawn ferry, and 25 other crossings that allow commercial, vehicular, and pedestrian traffic.”

Once Abbott finally began speaking, he cut to the chase, declaring, “As governor of the largest border state, the great state of Texas, I can tell you, America needs a president who will secure our border. America needs Donald J. Trump.”

Abbott contrasted how Trump fulfilled the “most sacred duty” of securing our border with the way that Joe Biden “deserted his duty.” He pointed out that Biden “gutted President Trump's policies and the result has been catastrophic.”

The governor noted that the 11 million illegal aliens who have crossed our border under Biden’s watch outnumber the population of Michigan and are twice the population of Wisconsin. That’s a sobering stat when you think of the numbers alone, but Abbott reminded us that many among those numbers represent the kinds of people we never want to let into our country.

“Biden has welcomed into our country rapists, murderers, even terrorists, and the price that we have paid has been deadly,” Abbott declared.

After relating the heartbreaking story of 12-year-old Texas girl Jocelyn Nungaray, who lost her life to two illegal immigrants, Abbott reminded the audience in the hall and on television of how the Biden administration continues to hamstring border states.

“To make matters even worse, Biden is even fighting tooth and nail to stop Texas and other Republican states from securing our own borders,” he said. “I deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers to build hundreds of miles of razor wire barriers.”

“When Joe Biden ordered to cut that razor wire, I ordered the National Guard to triple the razor wire on the border,” Abbott continued. “When Biden took 50 acres of Texas border property to illegally process up to 5,000 illegal immigrants a day. I directed the Texas National Guard to take back our land and wire it shut. There is no longer 5,000 people crossing the border like there was under Joe Biden. Now that the National Guard wired that shut, on average, there is one illegal immigrant crossing the border at that location a day.”

Abbott reminded the delegates and home audience that he led the way in busing illegals to blue states and cities: “When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to even come to Texas and to see the border classes that they created, I took the border to them.”

But what’s most important to remember, as Abbott told us, is that Trump is committed to securing the border, arresting criminal illegal immigrants, and battling the drug cartels. Punctuated by frequent applause and cheers, Abbott gave a stirring speech that made the border crisis all the more real for all of us.

