The Weekend Update: A Big Week for a ‘Big Boy’

The fallout from Biden’s disastrous debate performance continues! That and so much more was covered this week at PJ Media, and the Weekend Update is here to highlight the key stories that you may have missed!

Without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

IT'S UP TO YOU NEW YORK: Democrats are worried New York is now a battleground state.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Fed Chair Powell says the economy is fine.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: The abortion giant is making beaucoup bucks on transgender industry.

GAZA PIER: A national humiliation, if there ever was one.

BIG BOY BUST: Biden's 'big boy" presser won't help the Democrats.

NEVER FORGET: The Democrats are still trying to put Trump in jail.

NOT SURPRISING: According to Israel, 100 UNRWA employees are Hamas terrorists.

DEMOCRACY... OR SOMETHING: Yeah, Democrats know that Trump isn't a threat to democracy.

BROKEN CLOCK: Biden gets something right for a change.

THE PURGE: Dozens of Democrats will soon call on Biden to drop out.

NAILED IT: Biden's press conference went swimmingly.

FREE MAN: Alec Baldwin gets to walk free.

THE DEBATE: The media missed something about Biden’s debate disaster.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

STEPHEN GREEN: Clooney, Pelosi, and... Obama??? Maybe Biden Is Being Pushed Out After All.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: You Won't Believe What the Commies Did This Time.

CHRIS QUEEN: Donald Trump's Restraint Is a Sight to Behold — and It's Driving Dems Mad.

DAVID HARSANYI: Would Kamala Harris Be a Better Candidate Than Joe Biden? Doubtful.

LINCOLN BROWN: With Republicans Like These, Who Needs Democrats?

CATHERINE SALGADO: Americans, DO NOT Compromise on Socialism.

VIP

PROJECT 2025: What is it and what's the fuss all about?

PIVOT!: Is another Biden campaign pivot in the works?

FORE!: Trump's golf challenge to Biden was a master stroke.

OR WAS IT THIS: Trump did something post-debate that no one expected.

OUCH: Biden's getting a lot of experience being thrown under the bus.

CONCEDING ALREADY: It sounds like Democrats know they're going to lose.

CONVENTION PROBLEMS: The Republicans may have one of their own.

NEWSPEAK: Democrats have a knack for trying to reinvent language to suit their needs.

CARTOON

Karine Jean-Pierre had a very rough time behind the podium this week. She’s probably having nightmares.

ONE LAST THING

Make no mistake about it, Biden may have survived his "big boy" press conference Thursday night, but the defining moment of the event was when he said, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she wasn't qualified to be president."

And just check out the reactions from Biden's cabinet:

Here's Secretaries Blinken, Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan when President Biden said, "Vice President Trump." pic.twitter.com/chvT7eRqvY — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 12, 2024



