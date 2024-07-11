Joe Biden’s ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference Is a Disaster for the Democrats

Matt Margolis | 8:23 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Thursday evening, Joe Biden held what was widely dubbed his "big boy" press conference. Originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET; it was delayed an hour before again being pushed to 7:00 and then 7:15. 

Advertisement

It was a rough start, for sure. Biden sounded hoarse at times, coughed quite a bit, and sounded like he had cotton in his mouth and nostrils. But it was a campaign speech through and through—not the promised NATO press conference. He repeated the same old stump speech lines that we've heard repeatedly and that haven't resonated with the public.

Of course, the speech was irrelevant. The questions and answers are what matter and it didn't go very well.

For starters, his "big boy" press conference was made up of pre-approved reporters.

 In response to the first question, which was about Kamala Harris's ability to serve if he doesn't, he said, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she wasn't qualified to be president."

Ouch.

Joe Biden even seemed to think somebody else is the president.

And there were all kinds of brain malfunctions, like this one: 

And this one: 

The "press conference," which closed out the NATO summit in Washington, was the latest make-or-break moment for his presidential campaign. Frankly, the entire thing was a losing proposition for Biden, as even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby were calling it the "big boy" conference.

And you knew things weren't going to go well when, earlier in the day, Biden managed to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "President Putin"—in his presence.

Advertisement

"And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," Biden said. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."


Make no mistake about it: this was not a great press conference, but it was better than his performance at the debate and his interview with George Stephanopoulos. And that's a problem for the Democrats. From the perspective of Biden's campaign, that's good enough for him to stay in the race.

Joe Biden's campaign is cratering, and this press conference won't convince the naysayers that everything is fine -- and it won't convince the holdouts that Biden should go. The situation remains at a stalemate, which means the Democratic Party will continue to be divided over what to do about Joe Biden.

At the moment, it looks like Joe Biden will survive to fight another day. But the forces hoping to get Biden to step aside are still growing. What's going to happen next? Who knows? We'll be here to cover it when it does. You can help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP member today. Use promo code STOPJOE24 to receive 50% off your membership. Together, we can make a difference.


Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN ELECTION 2024

Sponsored

Recommended

RIP Democratic Party: 1828-2024 — Death by Suicide Kevin Downey Jr.
We May Be Closer to the Cabinet Invoking the 25th Amendment Than You Think Matt Margolis
With Republicans Like These, Who Needs Democrats? Lincoln Brown
OH NOES! Scary Report Reveals SpaceX Manly Men Get Things Done Stephen Green
Cultural Appropriation — You Sure You Wanna Play That Game? C.A. Skeet
James Carville Goes Nuclear on Joe Biden Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
'The Intersection of Faith & Politics' Episode 1: We Wish We Were Making This Stuff Up
What Is Project 2025 and Why Are the Libs Screeching Over it?
Joe Biden Meets the Underside of a Bus
Advertisement