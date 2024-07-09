Trump Tuesday: You Won't Believe What the Commies Did This Time

Two Boeing planes crashed in a five-month period between 2018 and 2019. One was in Ethiopia, and the other was in Indonesia. The combined disasters killed 346 people.

On Monday, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge. If a judge approves of the agreement, the Boeing company will somehow become a "convicted felon," according to Reuters. Boeing will also pay a fine of $243.6 million.

FACT-O-RAMA! Boeing made $76,442,000,000 (that's over $76 billion) in the 12 months ending on March 31, 2024, which was a year-over-year increase of 8.37%.

If this percentage calculator is correct, that fine is a mere 0.31% of what Boeing made last year despite hundreds of passengers dying on their planes. Why would the feds slap Boeing's wrist for feloniously killing 346 people?

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Boeing has been a major player in the military industrial-complex for decades.

Here is the fun part. A commie judge in New York City fined Trump $354 million — more than $450 million with interest — for allegedly overvaluing his Mar a-Lago home to secure a loan, which he paid back on time. There were no actual victims of Trump's supposed "crime." Flames did not engulf and burn 346 people to death. But this is the Soviet Union in 1935 United States of America in 2024, and those things don't matter. The pinkos in charge decided Trump's "crime" was worth roughly $111 million more in fines than Boeing's for killing of hundreds of people.

Let me get this straight, Trump was fined over $300M for doing nothing but Boeing’s products k**l people and they get a $250M fine? How is that justice? https://t.co/F1oA5tNVyk — JohnS (@JSTEPH123) July 8, 2024

How did we get to this point?

While the globalist commie lizard people were distracting us by causing fights over where a small number of mentally ill men in dresses would relieve themselves, they were also successfully taking control of nearly every American institution, including our judicial system.

People somehow miss the point that a 75-year-old pro-lifer who lives in a wheelchair was sentenced to two years in federal prison for blocking a door at an abortion clinic. Her 74-year-old sister got the same sentence. Meanwhile, an Antifa princess was given roughly 15 months for torching a cop car in Brooklyn in honor of St. George "fentanyl" Floyd. Her partner got 12 months for helping her. The domestic terrorist also passed out Molotov cocktails to other street animals, who used them to cook whatever they chose.

FACT-O-RAMA! Homemade firebombs are called "Molotov cocktails" in honor of communist leader Vyacheslav Molotov. Molotov instigated a war between the Soviets and Finland. He ordered planes to drop bombs on the Finns, which he referred to as "food parcels" for propaganda purposes. In return, the Finns threw firebombs called "Molotov cocktails" as a humorous supplement to the bogus "food parcels." Finland would eventually sue for peace but not until they inflicted 300,000 causalties on the Soviets while absorbing 65,000 themselves in the months-long "Winter War."

Now is a good time to remind you that the Biden administration dropped federal charges against roughly half of the BLM and Antifa darlings who ravaged Portland in 2020-2021. Many of the charges were for violent activity, and some involved assaulting cops.

In many parts of the nation, our judicial system is cooked. Now, the communists have their sights set on the red states.

As a patriot, you are on the chopping block. If they can't imprison you, they'll fine you into bankruptcy, as they are trying to do to President Trump. Before that, they'll "de-bank" you to make your life miserable. They'll get you fired. It's not a matter of "if," it's "when."

President Trump is taking the blows like a champ, but do you have millions of dollars to defend yourself when your time comes? Will the Secret Service protect you when you're sent to a Democrat gulag?

