I Don't Know What You're Talking About. Joe KILLED IT at His 'Big Boy' Presser!

Nobody wants Joe out, Joe Biden assured America at what his handlers called a "Big Boy Press Conference" on Thursday night. If no one stood up at the presser and demanded he step down because he's an addled dementia patient—and NO ONE DID—then by that measure, Joe won, "period, period, period." He was a superstar. I don't know what you're talking about. Joe rocked the hizz-ouse.

It was such a departure from his debate performance that the New Yorker proclaimed him "less than awful."





Indeed, things went pretty well at the presser, where Joe's pre-written script was entered into a teleprompter. Reporters' ad-lib questions came completely OUT OF THE BLUE in absolutely no particular order. We're positive he had no idea what would be asked, as usual.

He did so well that Jill told him later, "We're so proud of you, Joe. Joe, you did such a good job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts!”

As a matter of fact, Joe conducted a spellbinding stemwinder of a presentation Thursday night in which he asserted that Donald Trump wanted to get rid of NATO to start World War III, cheated at golf, and was a woman.

"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if [unintelligible] she's not qualified to be president," he convincingly told the gathered press gaggle.

It was FINE.





Joe's crack staff had switched the Big Boy Presser from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 Eastern to accommodate Joe's NATO speech that they'd apparently forgotten all about. He was seen as a man of action, engaging in acts of derring-do and appearing to be very, very busy. And awake, too.

Indeed, at the NATO conference, Joe's comments were so stunning they "drew gasps!" He introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin." It could happen to anyone.

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” he told the leaders of NATO. “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Hey, they have the same first name. Potato, potahtoe.

But you'd think that a person you'd been doing business with for years, along with your son Hunter, and sent untold and unaccounted for billions of dollars of other people's money to, would remember his old buddy.

Joe had completely recovered by the time of the Big Boy Presser, however.

This time, he remembered Putin's real name and everything.









Even Donald Trump's former Ambassador to Germany, Rick Grenell, thought Joe killed it at his presser.

Joe Biden is crushing it.



Build Back Better. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2024

Politico and Steve Cohen (D-Tenn) thought Biden "regained ground" after the presser. Indeed, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama had to step away from the shiv sharpener for a few minutes.

Pelosi told fellow congressional reps "to wait [to demand Biden get out of the race] until this week’s NATO Summit is finished out of respect for Biden and national security writ large," Politico reported. "Some members, we’re told, have already started drafting statements of what they want to say, ready to drop once foreign leaders leave town."

The NATO confab is wrapped, the Republican National Convention is set for next week to change the subject, and Joe wasn't the worst he'd ever been at his Big Boy Presser. So, it looks like Joe could stay in for a while longer since the media are distracted. It's a win-win for Dementia Joe.







