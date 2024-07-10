Democrats Stage Insurrection, Destroy Democracy to Depose President Who Refuses to Leave Office

"What do they call it when everything intersects?" Rob Reiner asks in the movie, "Sleepless in Seattle." Tom Hanks responds, "The Bermuda Triangle." And here we are.

Welcome to the left's deception by projection, Bermuda Triangle Political Edition, in which everything the left accuses the right wing of doing, it's doing itself. And there is no better example than what the Democrats are doing in the Joe Biden imbroglio.

As I pointed out in my piece this week entitled So Much for 'Saving Democracy!™, the political party with the actual word in their name has been busily trying to upend the democratic process by ignoring the will of those hopeless rubes who gave a guy who lost his marbles their vote in the primaries. Don't side-eye me. We all know it's true. The Democrat leaders and the media — but I repeat myself — already knew this was true, but they thought they could keep Bernie alive for more than a weekend. They were wrong, and now the world has caught them in the biggest lie perpetrated on the American public since the last lie the Democrats perpetrated on the American public.

As a result, the Democrats are now trying to stage an insurrection to get rid of a duly elected guy who's lost his marbles AND refuses to leave office.

Look, I don't make the rules. Insurrection is supposed to be an armed assault and all that, but if you can use the word to describe a non-insurrection on January 6, 2021, and the media keep going along with it, we can use it here, too. So there. You Democrat hacks and lawfare queens made the rules. The rest of us who still use a dictionary that hasn't been changed by the left in the last two hours know what "insurrection" really means. Boards a-play, as my Mor Mor used to say when we made the wrong move in Crazy Rummy and immediately regretted it.

Well, the Democrats and the media — but I repeat myself — have ended up with a handful of wild cards, and the last guy to play a hand just went out. Boom.

But let's keep this hypo going. By Democrat reasoning, trying to oust a guy from a lawful office by actually replacing faithful electors with faithless electors, not merely having them on standby should they be needed, is a crime worthy of getting a candidate eliminated from a ballot based on the 14 Amendment, getting him jacked-up on RICO charges, and calling him an insurrectionist. Again, their rules.

And now, Democrats are desperately trying to "find votes" to finish off Biden by upending the Democratic process by which he was already elected. They are literally crying. They've seen the latest Cook Report and thrown a clot.

Of course, all bets are off if all those red-blooded Americans don't vote.

If you're getting the impression that they're doing the very thing they've accused Donald Trump of doing, then well spotted. But I'm not done.

Democrats and the media have been lying and hyperventilating over their contrived concerns that, if elected, Donald Trump will never leave the White House. You know, like when he didn't leave the White House the first time? Remember when he was an autocratic fascist the first time? Me neither. These people have microphones and make-up artists, so they must be very, very smart. This is why these MENSA members haven't noticed that President 25th Amendment refuses to leave that office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The politicians who say they must destroy democracy to save it will never spend one moment in self-reflection. They will never apologize to the body politic for their lies about the other guy or why they're just now trying to cashier Joe Biden, though they knew he'd lost his mind years ago. They are debased and disgusting people of low character and don't deserve your vote or your time.

There will be no self-reflection by the media hacks, either. They will avoid any effort to call them to account and pretend they were going where the story took them like the potted plants they are. There will be no apologies. There will be no giving back their journalism plaques for lying.

Voters should make all of them pay at the ballot box.





