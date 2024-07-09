Are You People High? Media Claims Joe Biden 'Had Nothing' to Do With Lawfare Against Trump

You'd think that a CNN host who was once married to an Obama administration insider and is a political reporter would know something about the state of play of the 2024 presidential election. But Dana Bash and MSNBC's Kristin Welker will go to sleep tonight comforted by their delusions that their boy Joe Biden had nothing to do with the obviously orchestrated lawfare attacks against Donald Trump.

TDS is quite contagious on the left. It was a gain-of-function experiment manufactured in a DNC lab.

Bash hilariously tried to shut down discussing Biden's fingerprints on the multiple lawsuits ranging from the attempts to use the 14th Amendment to get Trump off the ballot in multiple states to raiding Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Both blithely sidestepped Biden's unprecedented — HISTORICAL, NEVER-BEFORE-MADE — decisions clearing away presidential privilege so that the librarians at the National Archives and thugs Department of Justice could pull off the HISTORICAL, NEVER-BEFORE-DONE raid on a president's home.

Watch this moment when Bash lectured Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), "Senator, there is no evidence that Joe Biden has gone after political opponents."

Bash was joined by another Democrat fan-girl, Kristen Welker, who lectured lawyer-turned-Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) that there was — all together now — "no evidence" that Biden has tampered in any way with the efforts to sue, prosecute, and criminalize any political move made by Trump.

She used a soundbite of Trump on the campaign trail vowing to investigate the copious amounts of evidence that Congress turned up to investigate Biden's influence-peddling scheme.

Undaunted by facts, Welker used her "Meet the Press" perch to lecture Vance that he didn't see what his lyin' eyes said he saw.

RealClearPolitics set the stage:

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance said seeing former DOJ official Matthew Colangelo move to the office of the New York prosecutor that charged Donald Trump is a clear indicator of political wrongdoing.

Here's the transcript of the exchange:

"I don't think that's ever happened in the history of American democracy and I don't think that we should legitimize it," Vance told NBC's "Meet the Press." NBC's Kristen Welker asked: "If it's not okay for Joe Biden to weaponize the Justice Department, as you say, which there's no evidence of that, why is it okay for Donald Trump to do that?" "If Donald Trump's Attorney General had his number two or his number three jump ship to a local prosecutor's office in Ohio and that person then went after Donald Trump's political opposition, that's a different conversation," Vance said. "All he's suggesting is that we should investigate credible arguments of wrongdoing. That's all that Donald Trump is saying." "That is not a threat to democracy. That's merely reinforcing our system of law and government," Vance said.

After Bash lectured Rubio that of course there was no evidence that Biden had anything to do with the lawsuits and persecution, she received a lecture herself.

Mike Davis, a Trump ally and a lawyer who's watched and studied the orchestrated legal attacks on the former president, had a few things he wanted to point out to the supposedly smart reporters, including:

Biden’s Fingerprints On All 4 Unprecedented Trump Indictments 1 & 2. Biden personally waived Trump’s claim of constitutional executive privilege. Then Biden Deputy White House Jonathan Su orchestrated Biden’s Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump, which Garland personally approved. Then Garland personally approved Jack Smith’s 2 indictments of Trump. 3. Biden #3 DOJ political appointee Matthew Colangelo deployed to Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office to bring the first indictment ever against a former president, with Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan on Biden Democrat payroll, fundraising and profiting from her father’s unprecedented trial of Trump. 4. Nathan Wade, Big Fani Willis’ boyfriend/special counsel, billed Fulton County 16 hours ($250 per hour) for his 2 meetings with Biden White House officials before Big Fani indicted Trump in Atlanta.

And Davis kept going in follow-up tweets.

Judge Juan Merchan is required by New York statute to recuse. Even a former Clinton federal NYC judge said this on @kaitlancollins’s show on @CNN on April 5th. Merchan refused. Instead, he retaliated against Trump for merely raising this evidence of Merchan’s clear judicial bias and corruption by expanding his unconstitutional gag order. Neither Trump nor his team can repost what I said, even after the New York trial is over, because my post mentions Merchan’s daughter.

Here's his original tweet.

Of course, there is bountiful evidence that there's been a gang-up on Trump.

You'd have to be willfully blind with a case of TDS not to see it.