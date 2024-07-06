The Weekend Update: The Debate and the Damage Done

Matt Margolis | 6:01 AM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Welcome to PJ Media's new weekend briefing, featuring a curated selection of key articles from the past week that you might have missed. It sure was a crazy week with the fallout from Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance and the uncertainty of his future in the race.

Advertisement

My aim is to bring you the latest updates and crucial insights from stories and columns you might have missed. I've curated a selection of impactful news and in-depth analyses that I believe are of utmost importance. The dynamics of the presidential race are changing fast, and we're on top of it!

And don't forget—you'll soon be able to receive this weekend's round-up of key articles directly in your inbox, so stay tuned for that!

Without further ado, here are the key stories from the past week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

DISASTER: Biden Completely Out of Touch With Reality in ABC Interview

BIDEN'S BRAIN: What happened to it, and is he really running the country?

UNHINGED: AOC wants to impeach the Supreme Court because, why not?

FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE WEEK: Trump campaign spokesman sneaks onto Biden campaign conference call.

FLUID JUSTICE: Biden's gender-fluid thief avoids jail time again

BLOODBATH: Leaked internal poll from the Democrats shows Biden losing big.

AS BIDEN NAPS: Foreign nationals are attempting to penetrate U.S. military bases.

WHO'S THE PRESIDENT: Did Kamala admit who is really running the country?

Advertisement

ON MICHELLE OBAMA: Is she the Trojan Horse for the Democrats in November?

COCAINEGATE: A year later they still haven't cracked the case.

MIGRANT CRIME: Democrats haven't noticed, but it's sweeping the nation.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week.

CHRIS QUEEN: One Summer Sports Tradition Refuses to Play Gender Games

STEPHEN GREEN: Nate Silver Has Some Bad News for Biden and the Democrats.

SCOTT PINKSER: Democrat Operatives Committed the Classic PR Blunder.

LINCOLN BROWN: 50 Synagogues Receive Bomb Threats in One Week. When Is It Enough?.

BEN BARTEE: You’ll Never Guess Who’s About to Cash in on Bird Flu Terror.

STEPHEN KRUISER: Sorry Lefties — We're Not Fringy, YOU Are!.

PAULA BOLYARD: You Really Need to Understand What We're Up Against

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: July 4 is the anniversary of something else you should know about.

VIP 

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here

270 ELECTORAL VOTES : Trump continues to open up new paths to victory.

Advertisement

POWER MOVES: Here's what Trump should do next and why.

STAY OR GO: There's a reason why Joe Biden can't drop out.

BIG LIES: Democrats just can't help themselves.

STILL GROOMING: Biden's top tranny wanted to lower age limits for child genital mutilation.

STINKY CHEESE: The left has a plan to steal Wisconsin in November.

CARTOON

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.

ONE LAST THING

There was a lot riding on Joe Biden's interview with Georgi Stephanopolous, and well... it didn't go well. Did you catch the part where he claimed he put NATO together?


Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

DISASTER: Biden Completely Disconnected From Reality in ABC Interview Paula Bolyard
You Really Need to Understand What We're Up Against Paula Bolyard
35 Years Ago Today: When Television Comedy Changed Forever Chris Queen
Bombshell Report Reveals ‘Conspiracy’ to Hide Biden’s Mental Decline Matt Margolis
Florida Man Friday: Two Karens Meet in a Parking Lot... Stephen Green
Weekend Parting Shot: Our Unserious Media Strikes Again, and It Looks Like Meat’s Back on the Menu, Boys Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: Two Karens Meet in a Parking Lot...
The Gaslighting Hasn't Stopped. What Does That Mean For Joe Biden?
The Democrat Pandering to African-Americans Is Out of Control
Advertisement