Michelle Obama Hears the Calls and Sees the Polls. Will She Boot Biden From Presidential Race?

The latest stories are that Joe Biden has been given only a few more days to prove he should be the Democrat nominee for president after his disastrous debate performance. If he leaves the race, the thinking is that the only person who could swoop in at this late stage and defeat Donald Trump in November is Michelle Obama, not Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

The speculation is not without merit according to a new poll.

Kamala Harris is a better-known quantity. She's held political office. She's one of the least respected and worst vice presidents America has ever seen.

After slipping into the San Francisco District Attorney's Office under the, ah, tutelage of married Bay Area kingmaker Willie Brown, she won the race for California attorney general by highlighting her Indian background. She was awful. Eventually, when U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, herself not a MENSA member, announced her retirement, Harris jumped into the race and defeated a fellow Democrat on a ballot that featured recreational pot use. Harris sent people to prison for pot use during her stints as DA and attorney general. She changed her position when she ran for president.

Harris is incapable of speaking extemporaneously. When she speaks, it's with a nasally tone that invariably settles into lecture mode.

Here are four straight minutes of Kamala Harris being "unburdened" pic.twitter.com/kj8psdp1KQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 3, 2024

Michelle Obama has never run for political office. She and her husband have had a general antipathy for America, "For the first time in my adult life I'm proud of my country," for example. Michelle Obama's unpopular overhaul of the school lunch program and government-paid food mobiles to address "food deserts" showed her willingness to ignore process and indulge her leftist authoritarian streak.

Advertisement

An Ipsos poll released this week shows that Michelle Obama is better liked than Joe Biden and other potential candidates in the Democrat race.

The poll question asked, "Would you say you are generally favorable or unfavorable towards these public figures?"

Michelle Obama, who's never held elected office and has never wanted to run a campaign for one, is at 55 percent favorability. Joe Biden is at 36 percent with a 60 percent unfavorable rating. Biden is one point behind Vice President Kamala Harris. Former President Trump is at 39 percent favorability.

On the question of whom they would vote if the choice is between Trump and Biden, the two tied.

Michelle Obama is surely thrilled that some would think she is of presidential timber, but few people know if she could do the job.

As Matt pointed out in a piece earlier this year, Obama has said multiple times she has no interest in being president.

“There’s zero chance,” Michelle Obama said back in 2019. “There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

Advertisement

Her spokeswoman, Crystal Carson, said earlier this year that she's not into it.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

And there's this comment from a Netflix special Obama was a part of in which she said being president wasn't in her "soul."

“[T]he people who get into it [politics]… you’ve got to want it. It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul.”

Plus, though she's on Team Biden, there's been a rift between Michelle Obama and the Biden clan for years. Obama is good friends with Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, who was dumped during the time of Hunter's notorious drug- and sex-fueled tryst with his dead brother's widow. When the Obamas were in office the two friends would work out together at Soul Cycle.

— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 3, 2024

Michelle Obama is living her best life as a rich retiree, with a waterfront mansion in Oahu, Hawaii, a waterfront mansion in Martha's Vineyard; and a Kalorama mansion just a few miles from the White House.

Advertisement

That appears to be as close as she wants to get.

Maybe.

Strike a blow for freedom this Independence Day week. Become a VIP Member today. We've got a 50% off deal going for new VIP Memberships. Use the code SAVEAMERICA to get your deal.

And thank you for supporting PJ Media!



