AOC to File Articles of Impeachment Over Immunity Ruling

One way the Left continually betrays its juvenile and petulant nature is its inability to accept or cope with reality. When life does not go the way a loyal progressive believes it should, said event is inherently unjust, unfair, evil, wrong, fascist... fill in your own adjective.

Advertisement

In the wake of today's 6-3 ruling in Trump v. United States, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has declared that she will begin impeachment proceedings as soon as she breezes back into D.C.

The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control.



Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.



I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2024

In her dissent, Justice Sonya Sotomayor cast as grim a scenario as possible for the potential doom portended by the decision:

Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune. Let the President violate the law, let him exploit the trappings of his office for personal gain, let him use his official power for evil ends. Because if he knew that he may one day face liability for breaking the law, he might not be as bold and fearless as we would like him to be. That is the majority’s message today... Never in the history of our Republic has a President had reason to believe that he would be immune from criminal prosecution if he used the trappings of his office to violate the criminal law. Moving forward, however, all former Presidents will be cloaked in such immunity. If the occupant of that office misuses official power for personal gain, the criminal law that the rest of us must abide will not provide a backstop. With fear for our democracy, I dissent.

Advertisement

Project much, ladies? Seal Team Six? Seriously?

My objection to the issues of Ocasio-Cortez and Sotomayor is this: had the situation been reversed and had it been Biden facing these issues, leftists would have seen the SCOTUS ruling as just, valid, fair, and the salvation of democracy. If one wants to assert that a president broke the law and does not deserve immunity, so be it. Our democracy republic was never meant to be served by people with a paint-by-numbers mentality. Let the arguments begin.

However, the Democrats have long enjoyed the benefits of a two-tiered system of justice. All the more frightening is that they believe such benefits are theirs by fiat. Again, had this decision benefited Biden or anyone in his administration, today would have been a great day for America. The problem here is that the wrong person won. And even as Sotomayor frets about Seal Team Six, the Left is already chattering about assassinating Trump. In this light, Sotomayor's concerns seem worthless at best.

Breitbart reports that Leftists in France erupted in protests over Marine Le Pen's victory over Emmanuel Macron:

Le Soir notes the Monument to the Republic, a large limestone and bronze statue in the centre of Paris extolling the virtues of the nation and including a giant lion guarding a ballot box, was covered in graffiti by anti-right-wing protesters who scaled the stones and unfurled banners. The paper further relates that in the city of Lyon, police clashed with protesters who set off an explosive at a branch of American fast food chain McDonald’s and that missiles were exchanged between protesters and police in Nantes. TF1 cited police sources who said there were 800 on the “against the far right” protest, who manifested as “a hostile group composed of hooded and masked individuals [which] was interrupted by the police in its attempt to enter the town hall of the 1st arrondissement of Lyon.

Advertisement

‘A Dead Cop is One Less Vote for Le Pen’: Violent Hard-Left Rhetoric Flies as France Snap Election Looms https://t.co/M4e8viOLNO — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 29, 2024

The voice of the people has been heard. But French Leftists did not like the sound of that voice since its mentality is that anything to which it objects is wrong. There can be no middle ground, negotiation, or meeting of the minds. The message that the Left is sending at home and abroad is that it decides what is right, what is just, and what the law will be. It also decides who will make the law and to whom it will apply.

The problem is not the Left's objections. It's the hypocrisy.