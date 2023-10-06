The Morning Briefing: Warm, Fuzzy, 'Unifier' Trump Is Totally Weirding Me Out

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Andelbo felt that a regimen of graham crackers and Kahlúa was what propelled him to the heights of the Tri-County Sudoku League.

Advertisement

Regarding the headline, I don’t usually mind being weirded out. Lately, however, weird has gotten weird.

There have been a lot of interesting things coming out of Republican Bizarro World lately. It gets rather entertaining after a while if you simply reject the idea of “normal,” which appears to have been killed by COVID.

I’ve written on many occasions that I truly believe that the Donald Trump running for president now is not the same guy I enthusiastically voted for just three years ago. Well, dear readers, I now have definitive proof.

This is from something that Matt wrote about the possibility of Trump becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives:

There is no requirement that the House speaker be a member of the House of Representatives, and some are floating the idea of nominating President Trump. Originally, Trump said he wasn’t interested. “No, I think that it’s not something I wanted. A lot of people bring it up. It’s brought up all the time. No, it’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening, and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in,” Trump said last year. Now, however, Trump says he’d actually do it. There’s just a small catch. Trump told Fox News Digital that he’d accept the position temporarily with the goal of uniting the party while they deliberate on the selection of a permanent House speaker. “I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,” Trump explained. “If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president.”

If only we could explain this away with drunkenness, but Trump is a legendary teetotaler.

The idea of Trump as the calming figure and a “unifier” of the angry bag of cats known as the House Republicans sounds like a pitch for a “Saturday Night Live” skit. Does this mean that he’s mellowing? Nobody wants that. America definitely doesn’t need that.

Advertisement

Trump’s combativeness is his biggest selling point to me. I’m not ready for him to put on a cardigan and relax into fireside chat mode. As I wrote at the beginning of year, I want him to go full scorched earth if he gets another shot at the White House. That’s not going to happen if he trades in his Big Macs for a pipe and starts dispensing soothing wisdom.

I will admit, though, that the thought of Trump taking the gig and actually bringing the House Republicans together because his mere presence makes the Democrats apoplectic is something I would dearly like to see. Granny Boxwine’s reaction alone would be worth the price of admission.

Leave it to the man who blew up American politics in 2016 to come up with something as outlandish as the idea that he could be a party unifier after spending 10 months siccing his rabid Truth Social fanboy hordes on anyone who wouldn’t take a blood oath to support him.

There is a lot that I think Trump can still pull off in politics. Bringing this group together isn’t on that list.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Book of the Month Recommendation

“You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back“—Carol Roth

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will kick this week’s Mailbag off with this quick one from Wyman:

Dear Mr Kruiser I just want to say I love those second lines. Today’s, for example, adding a mention of Jasmine Guy was wonderful. I wanted to send this to give my opinion and to attach a photo that seems to fit in:

Thank you, Wyman. I’ve had the Jasmine Guy reference in my back pocket for a long time now. A friend of mine and I used to throw out random Jasmine Guy references on Twitter back when we all hung around there more. (I didn’t include the photo because rights and laws and stuff.)

Advertisement

There were a lot of great responses to the Briefing about Matt Gaetz/Kevin McCarthy drama this week, far too many to share all of the emails. I’ll take some excerpts from a few and offer some quick responses. Thanks in advance to everyone who is mentioned here.

This is from Arnold:

Rep. Gaetz has been clear on what needs to be done, and Speaker McCarthy has not been getting the job done. Specifically, the debt limit “negotiation” travesty, the 60 day August recess, the lack of subpoenas for Mayorkis, Garland, Hunter Biden, Neuland, and others, this latest continuing resolution and apparent secret deal with the Democrats over Ukraine funding, and only 4 appropriation bills done. Gaetz also pointed out that the purported successes of this session have been rather ineffectual.

We’re all clear on what needs to be done, Arnold. What Gaetz has not been clear on is how to achieve any of it with a 4-seat majority in the House and a Democrat-controlled Senate. As things presently stand, anything meaningful done by House Republicans is just going to get dumped on by Chucky & Co. (probably with an assist from McConnell) in the Senate. Wishes can’t be magically turned into realities.

Michael writes:

I have no idea what the outcome of

McCarthy’s ouster will be, but several points are clear. Some are willing quite literally to destroy Gaetz for challenging them, and reducing the size and power of government will not happen without considerable resistance from those holding power. Does anyone believe power will be relinquished through compromise between Democrats and Republicans? What department would either be willing to cut? Part of Trump’s appeal is his alleged willingness to take a wrecking ball to some of them. Witness the horror he represents to many, characterized as THE major threat to our “democracy”.

Gaetz’s detractors in the House aren’t all motivated by politics. There’s a reason that a guy with an ego like his didn’t throw his hat in the ring for the speaker gig once he got McCarthy kicked out. He hasn’t gotten a lot of people to warm up to him. I would love to see the GOP get serious about spending — I’ve been fighting for that through all my years of activism. I’m not going to hold my breath. As for Trump, you’re correct about his “alleged willingness” to fight D.C. In the end, however, he didn’t do much swamp draining. He’s now being persecuted by an FBI director he should have fired long before he left office.

Advertisement

Jay weighs in with this:

Here’s the good that could come out of this. Because McCarthy is gone AND McCarthy isn’t going to run again, it opens up the possibility of Scalise or Jordan becoming speaker. THAT is what Gaetz and his cohorts did.

The presumption that Gaetz planned it out that far is a bit much for me. I don’t believe that he’s driven by principles. No one knew McCarthy wouldn’t run. If he had, and the Dems knew that Jordan was looming on the horizon, he probably would have won again.

Wanda will wrap up the Gaetz/McCarthy stuff:

Once again, I don’t think most media writing about Gaetz vs. McCarthy have a clue how furious American conservative voters are with slick, deal-making, underhanded politicians. And that is our view of Kevin McCarthy. We don’t want to fund this endless war in Ukraine, but Kevin apparently made a “side deal” with the Democrats to fund it later, so he could pass the Continuing Resolution. Which, by the way, Americans didn’t want, either.

When Matt Gaetz is railing on about the fact that there is no actual budget in D.C., and hasn’t been for years, he is preaching to the choir out here in the hinterlands. Most of us don’t care if the government is shut down until it gets straightened out. If the government’s open, it’s most likely doing something horrible to Americans, anyway.

I’m not sure if the “media” you’re referring to is the leftist MSM or conservative media. A good many of us in conservative media are or were activists. I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party, which came to be because we were sick of profligate spending in Washington. Oh, most of us are in the hinterlands as well. We not only have a clue, but we have also been fighting the power for a long time. It is possible to like what Gaetz wants, but not like how he goes about it. It’s also possible to dislike both Gaetz and McCarthy at the same time, which I do.

Before everyone rushes to their keyboards to argue with any of my responses here, please read my latest column, which explains why I think all that went on in the House this week is a good thing.

Advertisement

We’ll finish on a lighter note with this from Brice:

This from another article of yours and why I love (almost) everything you write…

“I can prove that I’m not a racist because the effort it takes just trying to kill grandma and making the children ignorant leaves me no energy for anything else.” In addition to being creativity challenged I’m too busy thinking about the Roman Empire to come up with that kind of an observation. Thank you for the laugh.

You’re welcome, Brice. I try. I find that the best way to deal with the tired accusations from the left is to embrace the nonsense and make it even more ridiculous. I can go into great detail about just how arduous all of the grandma killing is.

Thanks everyone for keeping in touch!

Everything Isn’t Awful

Timelapse of a bird building a nest and raising its young.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/13YM1qnMW6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 5, 2023

PJ Media

Me. Opportunity Knocks: GOP Can Opt to Turn House Fight Into a 2024 Crucible

VodkaPundit. OUTRAGE REPORT: Biden ‘Kicks, Punches’ His Dogs

Jack Phillips Gets Another Day in Court

I See Dead People (Voting)

A Threat to Democracy? Biden Defies the Supreme Court Again

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. White House In FULL PANIC MODE Over Border Crisis

Kevin and Kruiser. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #53: Panic! At the House Republican Disco

Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower ’Vindicated’ by Exposure of FBI Targeting MAGA

Ted Cruz Says Prophesies Doom for the Future of U.S. if Texas Flips Blue

Trump Would Accept House Speakership… But There’s a Catch

Federal Judges Redistrict Congressional Map in Alabama To Ensure Another Black Member of Congress Will it Work?

D’oh! Critic of Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center Finds Himself on the Wrong Side of the Law

The Purge: Chicago Style

Disney Promises to Tone Down the Woke, Then Signs Race Huckster Ibram X. Kendi for ESPN Series on Racism in Sports

Advertisement

LOL what is education? California Teachers’ Union Threatens Strike for Free Yoga and Homeless Camps

Hotel Rooms Are Unavailable for Army-Navy Game Because They’re Filled With Illegal Immigrants

Townhall Mothership

#EnemyOfThePeople Update. Guess Who Attended a Dinner to ‘Celebrate’ Karine Jean-Pierre

She’s a flake. Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove McCarthy

Former ESPN Host Recalls the Moment She Realized Why Biden Has Been Hiding in His Basement

GOP Congressman: Trump Endorsing Jim Jordan For Speaker

NSSF takes shot at Newsom’s Senate pick

Cam&Co. Firearms industry aims to protect liberty in 2024 election cycle

Na zdrowie! Bearing Arms’ own Cam Edwards Honored as SAF’s Journalist of the Year

US chip makers push back on efforts to limit sales to China

Odd doings afoot in the German energy sector

You mean Congress? Washington DC crime is killing the city

Back on the leash, Joe. Bumbling Biden Leaves Nothing but Confusion After He Denounces His Own Border Wall Construction

Apparently Alaskans Need a Reminder About Winter; Gov. Declares ‘Winter Weather Preparedness Week’

New: The Timing Is Questioned as Biden Admin Makes Big Change on Venezuela Deportations

Cool. Sunny Hostin recalls when Jim Jordan ‘terrorized’ the panel of ‘The View’

Pure definition of “legend.” RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Insanity Wrap: Here’s How Hollywood Can Lose Millions on a Hit Movie

Climate Expert: Biden Policies, Not ‘Climate Change,’ Are Costing Americans Money

When Marxism Boomerangs: Leftists Falling Victim to the Crimes They Encourage

Bob Menendez’s Political Career May Be Over, But Why Did It Take so Long?

Why The Government Won’t Close the Border

Biden’s Border Wall Construction Is Not What You Think

Advertisement

GOLD FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Cam Edwards

Around the Interwebz

Selena Gomez Auctions Off Taylor Swift Tickets for $15,000 at Rare Impact Benefit

Cat accused of wiping US Veteran Affairs server info after jumping on keyboard

Meet the Man Who Digs Up Graves to Lift Curses

Bee Me

FBI Raids Home Of Man Who Made It Too Far In Area 51 Arcade Game https://t.co/1iPJKwisKo pic.twitter.com/CcT7dHMq6y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 5, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

WARNING: Cleese drops an F-bomb near the end.