When Marxism Boomerangs: Leftists Falling Victim to the Crimes They Encourage

Let me open by saying that there is nothing funny about leftists being beaten and carjacked, even when the victims are obnoxious commies who gavage their vile doctrine down the throat of America and end up on the wrong side of karma. So please, no laughing.

That said, let’s take a serious, completely unamusing look at the recent list of leftists left with egg — and blood — on their faces in the last few weeks after turning over their lives to cultural Marxist codswallop.

Shivanthi Sathanandan — Minneapolis

Sathanandan is the leader of the Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party and a big cheerleader for the “defund the police” crowd. Or she was until four lads with guns beat the potato salad out of her in her driveway as her two young kids screamed for help.

I could go all day. Leftist activist & Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair Shivanthi Sathanandan was carjacked & beaten in front of her house leaving her with serious injuries Sathanandan previously called for the abolishment of of her local police department pic.twitter.com/5ElAjUcGsE — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) October 4, 2023

Sathanandan claims she was left with cuts, bruises, and a broken leg after finding herself on the wrong side of karma. Despite calling for the extinction of her local police, Sathanandan now wants “justice.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Some folks believe she got the justice she deserved.

Chances are, arresting the thugs who walloped Sathanandan would be pointless. Fellow commie Mary Moriarty, a Minneapolis District Attorney (DA), wouldn’t care. In keeping with true Marxist style, Moriarty is so lenient on criminals that even Soros-backed Minnesota Attorney General (AG) Keith Ellison thinks she is too mushy.

“While I share the belief that too many juveniles are involved in the adult criminal justice system, accountability for the seriousness of this crime has been missing in this case,” Ellison stated.

FACT-O-RAMA! If you want criminals prosecuted, Marxists — like your pink-haired, non-binary sibling-in-law — will call you a “racist.” Count on it.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) — Washington D.C.

Cuellar, a Democrat from southern Texas who was keen on defunding the police, was karma-jacked recently by three armed thugs outside of his apartment building in D.C. Cuellar lost his car, his iPad, and his sushi dinner.

“What really got me upset was they took my sushi, but anyway, that’s something else,” Cuellar stated.

In another completely unamusing case of Divine will, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), who was tight with her cop-hating proponent of burning police stations, district leader Liz Young, was punched out in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building last February.

Josh Kruger — Philadelphia

Kruger was a freelance journalist in the “City of Brotherly Love Brutality.” He was an advocate for gay rights, homeless people, and drug abusers.

Kruger was found outside his house with seven gunshot wounds. Police believe the murder was domestic or drug-related. They have identified a person of interest but have not released that individual’s name.

Despite the surging crime and recent violent lootings, Philly’s Maoist Mayor, Jim Kenney, who has ruled over his city’s fall into chaos, was somehow “shocked” by Kruger’s murder.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Kenney danced when Philadelphia became a sanctuary city. Days later, a woman was raped on a train — as bystanders watched — by an illegal immigrant from Congo.

FACT-O-RAMA! A far-left-leaning friend of mine was walking in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood when his gut told him to avoid a menacing-looking man. He decided crossing the street would be “racist” and proceeded toward the fella. The man put a gun to my friend’s head and demanded his wallet.

Ryan Carson — New York City

Carson was a liberal activist and social justice warrior, and so is his girlfriend. He was stabbed in the heart in yet another “random” attack and died on the scene. He was senselessly murdered by an 18-year-old man named Brian Dowling, but CBS doesn’t want you to know who did it.

CBS is now BLURRING OUT the face of the black man who killed Ryan Carson pic.twitter.com/UIVVAoj0MG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023

As this Twitter user pointed out, the news had no problem showing the face of subway hero Daniel Penny after he took down a man threatening a subway car full of innocent people.

No issue showing Daniel Penny pic.twitter.com/oUjwGjNE2Z — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) October 5, 2023

Shocker! Dowling had a history of violence. And Mayor Eric Adams, who presides over the calamity that is New York City, was kind enough to “honor” Carson’s memory.

Shocker, Part II! People are already suggesting that the killer suffers from “mental illness.” You probably predicted that.

In a disturbing but not shocking move, Carson’s “loving” girlfriend, Claudia Morales, seen here wearing an Antifa “ACAB” shirt, (an anagram for “All Cops Are Bastards”) reportedly refused to give police a description of the man who killed her boyfriend. The revolution matters more.

Pava LePere — Baltimore

This is perhaps the saddest and most repulsive attack in this article. It also has layers of leftist fingerprints from top to bottom.

LaPere, 26, was a young, successful tech CEO living in Baltimore. One of her goals was to shake up the “good ‘ole boys” in the tech industry.

She started a company in college called “Eco Map Technologies.” The company’s website boasts of the staff’s “diversity” and its “50/50% Women and Person of Color.”

“It helps when you’re female and black-funded,” the site reads.

A nice liberal do-gooder was murdered by a violent criminal who was let out on parole by other liberal pudding-heads on the parole board. These people never learn. They're a danger to all of us: https://t.co/As6bX8ON0M — Doug1943 (@Doug1943) September 27, 2023

LaPere was found dead on the roof of her apartment building. She was nude from the waist down. Cops located a brick and three of her teeth near her body. She had been violently raped before being choked and beaten to death.

Jason Billingsley was arrested for the heinous crime. Yes, he has a violent, gruesome past.

“I can remember how hard those hits felt, how his d**k got harder the more he hurt me,” a previous, alleged rape victim of Billingsley told the “Daily Mail.”

He was sentenced to 30 years in jail for brutally raping another woman, but leftists decided to free him after serving roughly a third of that. He was let go after earning “good behavior” credits in a system that Soros-backed activists pushed which aims to free violent offenders from jail.

Billingsley was wanted for a rape he committed several days before he murdered LaPere, but Baltimore Police decided not to mention him publicly, a move that might have kept LaPere from allowing him into her apartment building after he claimed he lived there but forgot his keys.

What have we learned?

Marxists have brainwashed their minions into believing that the law and order system is “racist.” Violent predators are kept on the street by leftists bent on destroying our nation. Social justice warriors are starting to feel the karmic value of their decisions, but, as in the case of Claudia Morales, collateral damage is acceptable.

P.S.: I purposely listed the cities where these crimes took place. All of them are havens of Marxism, but don’t be fooled. Left unchecked, this violence will end up in your town too. Check out this small-town savagery:

Related: Horror: Illegal Immigrants Gang Rape Three Young Girls, One of Them Only 11 Years Old