Why The Government Won’t Close the Border

When I was younger in the aughts, I often listened to Michael Savage’s syndicated radio show on a local radio station. His mantra was “borders, language, culture” — a trifecta of ingredients that he considered essential to maintain a national identity.

Ever since I can remember paying attention to politics, the public has demanded in polling that the border be closed to illegal immigrants, while illegal immigrants have continued to pour into the country by the millions each year. For instance, on the citizenry’s attitude toward illegal immigration, via Ipsos, August 2022 (emphasis added):

Over half of American adults believe it is either completely or somewhat true that the U.S. is experiencing an invasion at the southern border, according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll. Moreover, half believe there is at least some truth to the view that migrants bringing fentanyl and other illegal drugs over the southern border are responsible for the increases of overdoses in the U.S.

Relatedly, a 2014 multivariate analysis published by Cambridge University, which I have previously referenced in other contexts at PJ Media, demonstrated that popular will in the United States among average citizens has “little or no impact” on policy.

Via Cambridge University Press (emphasis added):

When a majority of citizens disagrees with economic elites and/or with organised interests, they generally lose. Moreover, because of the strong status quo bias built into the US political system, even when fairly large majorities of Americans favour policy change, they generally do not get it… average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence [over U.S. policy].

The technocrats of the multinational corporate state, irrespective of voters’ interests, are enamored with illegal immigration for a number of reasons, including but not limited to the facts that it:

Drives down wages for American workers as illegal immigrants are willing to work for less pay with fewer benefits and no legal recourse for labor abuses. In college, I worked for a summer on a pepper farm in South Georgia. My two friends and I were the only white, citizen workers in the whole operation, apart from the manager, who was the owner’s son. The rest were migrant Mexican workers who were paid $6/hour — all in cash with no paperwork — despite the fact that the legal minimum wage at the time was over $7/hour. Separately, my regional manager at Jason’s Deli several years later, an aspirational country club-style Republican, bragged about employing illegal immigrants, despite having to go through the “E-Verify” system ostensibly designed to vet the legal status of workers, which he easily gamed. Almost anyone who has worked in agriculture, the service sector, or manufacturing likely has similar stories.

Creates a permanent underclass, heavily dependent on government benevolence and therefore highly malleable, that can be weaponized against the citizenry when it gets too uppity.

Serves as a vehicle for subverting the national culture and identity irrevocably to be replaced with the globalized, corporate monoculture of the WEF variety.

The claim, sometimes offered by proponents of either actively encouraging more illegal immigration or doing nothing about it, that the U.S. government, the most well-funded entity in human history with trillions of dollars at its disposal, is physically incapable of shutting the border to illegal immigration is farcical. The problem is a matter of will, which there is none of in Washington D.C. for the reasons enumerated above and others.

Barring a sea-change in governance, Democrats will continue to deceptively frame their support for unchecked illegal immigration in humanitarian terms. Republicans of the RINO breed will continue to lie to their voters about their sincere intentions to shut down the border. And the hordes of illegal immigrants will continue to pour in.