MSNBC Propagandists: ‘Democracy Emerges as the New Kitchen Table Issue’

This is all they have.

They can’t run on the economy. Everyone outside of Washington, D.C., knows their financial prospects of a middle-class lifestyle are slipping away with each passing year.

They can’t run on national security. The border is a gaping wound.

They can’t run on anti-white racism because the astroturfed NPC honeymoon with BLM is over, and the Democrats’ Person of Color™ mascot, the Karamel-uh entity — whom they can’t wait to jettison just as soon as the opportunity presents itself without garnering accusations of racism they won’t be able to weather from within their own ranks — is historically unpopular.

All they have is Democracy™ (a euphemism for the political persecution of anyone remotely adjacent to MAGA) and third-term abortions.

Here is Morning Joe and his Botox-laden wax statue of a lady friend, Morning Mika, welcoming Errin Haines, the editor of a “nonprofit” with a self-styled mission to “ to empower women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community with the information, community and tools they need to be equal participants in our democracy,” to explain that the issue American voters care most about is something called “democracy.”

Concerning the above-referenced poll, via The 19th (emphasis added):

Some polls this year have focused on a lack of excitement for both incumbent President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris and for former President Donald Trump — or any of his Republican challengers. So when The 19th’s second annual poll with SurveyMonkey came out, I was drawn to results that showed an increasing number of Americans — though still not a majority — said democracy and the economy are working well for them. It’s a boost driven by Democrats on both issues. On democracy, 45 percent of U.S. adults say our system is working well for them, compared with 40 percent in 2022. That number is up 14 percentage points among Democrats and down a single point among Republicans. The increase was 10 points for those with a college degree, a group increasingly aligned with the Democratic Party, and four points for those without a college degree.

Let’s discuss methodology: