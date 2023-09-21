WATCH: Democrat Strategist Shilling for Biden Melts Down Under Scrutiny

There is, perhaps, no more enjoyable genre of interview from my perspective than the party propagandist interviewed on independent media, in which he/she repeats the standard industry talking points that usually go unchallenged by news actors on corporate state media but which garner pushback from actual people.

Here is inconsequential, overpaid doofus Dallas Jones, CEO of something called “Elite Change, Inc.,” making the following arguments and subsequently getting absolutely wrecked by Rising’s Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave:

The Brandon entity should be running on an “abortions for all” and “Trump is a criminal platform,” which will theoretically be sufficient to overcome the failing economy and the fact that the nominal president is a transparent demented puppet falling apart at the seams. Just abortions and “Trump bad” are all a Democrat needs to succeed.

It doesn’t matter that a majority of Democrats – not to mention independents – think Joseph Brandon is unfit for office and would rather have another nominee. “They don’t have another nominee [maniacal laughing]. And so once the smoke clears, and we get beyond this talk about another nominee, whether it be for president, or another nominee for the vice presidency, this is the Biden-Harris ticket. And then voters will be forced to weigh the Biden-Harris ticket versus the Trump and God-knows-who ticket.”

The Democrats love that their own voters have no alternative choice in the primary, nor again in the general election, given the existential terror of Trump the corporate state media has instilled in their hearts. No choices except for the handpicked puppet is, of course, how Democracy™ works.

To her credit – and there’s a lot I don’t agree with her on – the resident progressive at Rising, Briahna Joy Gray, dispenses with his nonsense handily. By the end, he’s a stuttering mess, barely able to get a sentence out.

Check out the PR-speak gobbledygook on Elite Change, Inc.’s “About Us” page and it becomes immediately obvious that this is the kind of tripe that a guy like Dallas Jones would try to pass off as political analysis:

Elite Change, Inc. is a public affairs and strategic communications firm focused on influencing today’s ever-changing political, business, and public landscape. Since its founding, Elite Change has become a nationally recognized firm operating at all levels of the public, government, and business sectors. We continuously strive to stay on the cutting edge of all facets of effective strategy, and look expand our experience and reach through our work in emerging trends.

What’s really sad – and this is a testament to the depraved state of American politics – is that this guy has probably finagled a very comfortable lifestyle for himself out of campaigns and think tanks to produce and saturate the media with this bilge.