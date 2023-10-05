D'oh! Critic of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center Finds Himself on the Wrong Side of the Law

Atlanta’s proposed public safety training center has been a lightning rod for controversy for nearly two years now. Domestic terrorists hailing largely from outside the area have protested the site under the pretense of caring about the “forest,” which is really the site of an old prison farm, and these goons have wreaked havoc throughout the city.

There have also been locals who have expressed opposition to the training center without resorting to domestic terrorism. One of those figures saved his acts of violence for another part of the city, and he recently found himself on the wrong side of the law in a story that would fit perfectly on Florida Man Friday.

WSB-TV reports that Matthew V. Johnson, 33, is the founder of Beloved Community Ministries, which “aims to support social justice movements.” A GoFundMe for Beloved Community Ministries demonstrates how Johnson and his progressive Christian allies set out to help the domestic terrorists:

Beloved Community directed the bulk of its operational capacity toward the fight to Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF) and Stop Cop City (SCC), supporting the organizers, activists, and concerned citizens who have been on the frontlines of this struggle. This support includes spiritual care/counseling, conflict mediation, hosting community forums, guided meditation and yoga sessions, and several forms of on-the-ground support and coordination.

That’s right: an ostensibly Christian ministry is trying to provide yoga and meditation for carpetbagging Antifa thugs causing problems for a city trying to build a public safety training center for minority residents who want and need it. Now that we’ve established Johnson’s anti-police cred, let’s take a look at his almost comical crime spree.

On Sept. 29, Johnson arrived at Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers on the east side of Atlanta to pick up his car after service. The problem is that Johnson didn’t leave in his car — and not by accident.

“An employee told Channel 2 Action News that Johnson was there to pick up his SUV, but they say before he paid for the work, he reached over the front counter and stole the keys to another customer’s car,” reports WSB. “The video shows him paying for his own vehicle, but as soon as he walks outside, he hops in the Mercedes.”

A manager attempted to stop Johnson as he careened onto busy Moreland Avenue in his purloined luxury vehicle, but it was too late. Johnson drove the Mercedes recklessly, crashing into multiple other cars and injuring innocent bystanders before running away from the scene.

Police found the social justice crusader and took him to Grady Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries before booking him into jail. Authorities charged him with “multiple crimes, including theft by taking, reckless driving, and hit and run,” according to WSB.

It’s hard not to wonder if Johnson mused about the police and their need for training as he sat in jail. At the same time, it’s easy to expect him not to change his tune after his experience on the lam and in the pokey. He’ll probably go back to providing aid and comfort to the domestic terrorist out-of-towners who don’t want the residents of Atlanta to have better-trained first responders.

These are the people who are protesting against a safer Atlanta. They won’t stop until the city makes them stop, and building the public safety training center is a start. Please don’t give up, Atlanta.