Atlanta Police Arrest 23 Domestic Terrorists After Sunday Night's Attack on 'Cop City'

On Sunday night, a group of over 100 domestic terrorists marched on the site of a public safety training center for the city of Atlanta that is under construction and firebombed portions of the site, including construction equipment and a police vehicle.

The thugs began their “protest” as a march and what they called a “music festival” on the site, but it quickly turned violent.

“Sunday night, attendees said a group branched off of the concert for a protest nearby around 5 p.m.,” reports WSB Radio. “APD [Atlanta Police Department] said 100-plus protestors changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”

The APD said that the “group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest” to inflict damage on the site.

More footage of the group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. pic.twitter.com/ewtDRf130G — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) March 6, 2023

A videographer briefly recorded the black bloc #Antifa group that carried out the firebombing attacks in Atlanta. He is immediately assaulted for recording the crowd. Antifa regularly assault and rob journalists. pic.twitter.com/1rEVuw4tKl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023



The APD’s statement reads:

On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers. The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. 35 agitators have been detained so far. The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm. Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests. With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest. The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful.

The APD also issued a verbal statement live on Sunday night to the press:

Authorities released the names of 23 people they arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. Only two of the 23 are from Georgia, which is par for the course among these terrorists.

One of the two Georgians who were arrested happens to be a staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left organization that loves to label conservatives as domestic terrorists. (For what it’s worth, the attorney’s family insists that he’s innocent.)

One of the Antifa members arrested on domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta last night is a staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI has historically used the SPLC as a source for who should be considered domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/y5isk5AHaq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 6, 2023

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) issued a statement of his own on Monday morning:

Yesterday evening, violent activists attacked the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, putting those in the surrounding community at risk. They chose destruction and vandalism over legitimate protest, yet again demonstrating the radical intent behind their actions. State and local law enforcement were quickly on the scene and able to bring the situation under control. I want to thank the Georgia State Patrol, DR Game Wardens, Atlanta Police, DeKalb Police, Sandy Springs Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and others who aided in bringing peace and order back to the site. Their bravery should be celebrated. As I’ve said before, domestic terrorism will NOT be tolerated in this state. As we continue to respect peaceful protest, we will also continue to ensure safety in our communities. We will not rest until those who use violence and intimidation for an extremist end are brought to full justice.

It’s also worth noting that domestic terrorist groups like Antifa are using Sunday night’s incident for fundraising purposes.

#Antifa account @afainatl uses Twitter to immediately fundraise for their violent comrades who are being arrested at the attack in Atlanta. The rioters are members of @defendATLforest, an extremist far-left group dedicated to using violence to stop the construction of a police… https://t.co/thaMGN4nOg pic.twitter.com/9yliyVqhX5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

There’s bound to be more information coming out in the coming days, but hopefully, the APD and other cooperating authorities have the issue under control. Stay tuned because we’ll have more news about this situtation if and when it becomes available.