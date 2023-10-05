Hotel Rooms Are Unavailable for Army-Navy Game Because They're Filled With Illegal Immigrants

The Army v. Navy game is a famous and popular college football showdown, especially for military families. Unfortunately, this year hotels in the Massachusetts town where the game will take place have filled rooms with illegal immigrants, so U.S. citizens are having trouble making reservations.

It’s bad enough that American taxpayers are spending millions or even billions of dollars housing illegal aliens who should never have been here to begin with. But now those same American taxpayers can’t book a lot of the hotel rooms in Foxborough, MA, for Dec. 9, because they’re reserved for illegals.

MRCTV’s John Simmons reported on Oct. 5:

Many supporters cannot make hotel reservations near Gillette Stadium because a number of rooms in the area are dedicated to housing foreigners who are here illegally. Mark Mansbach, a travel agent with Hillsdale Travel, said that 70 of the 400 rooms he has helped book for veterans have been reassigned to house immigrants… The Bay State has a huge migrant crisis on its hands, thanks to its status as a “right to shelter” state. As a result, so many immigrants have flocked to the commonwealth and taken up so much emergency housing (like hotels) that Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in August.

According to Mansbach, it’s not just the lack of rooms creating an issue, it’s also the safety concern. And, of course, whenever government starts paying for lodging in an area, prices go up. “I have enough rooms to cover some of the people. Some people are looking around, but pricing is very high,” Mansbach explained. “For many, the issue is safety … they are questioning the safety of remaining hotels located near those that are now filled with migrants. Lots of questions by my clients, and most hotels are scrambling to come up with safety protocols.”

As Simmons noted, even though some hotel rooms are available, none of the illegals should be here—so all the rooms should be available (and certainly not “reassigned” to illegals). Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey sent her empty condolences to veterans who might have had their reservations canceled, but that’s about all she will do.

As Massachusetts state Rep. Steven Xiahros (R) said, per MRCTV, “How ironic. One of the biggest football games in America [is] at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots…we can’t find rooms for people that have fought for and sacrificed for our country because we have people living in rooms that are not from this country.”