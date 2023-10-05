Ted Cruz Says Prophesies Doom for the Future of U.S. if Texas Flips Blue

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is entering full reelection mode as he recently made a pitch to potential supporters and voters saying that as goes Texas, so goes the rest of the country. He warned that if liberals manage to get their paws on the Lone Star State and by some horrific turn of events flip it blue, America is toast. And not the good cinnamon-sugar flavored kind — we’re talking charcoal black toast burned thoroughly on both sides.

Cruz, who is currently running for a third term, discussed how high the stakes in the current political game have become while doing an interview at a diner in North Dallas on Thursday, according to the Daily Wire.

“If Texas turns blue, the country’s gone,” Cruz went on to say after chatting with Fox News journalist Lawrence Jones about the border crisis. “We don’t stay up at night wondering what happens with Ohio or Florida if Texas turns blue,” the senator added.

Here’s more from the report:

The Democratic primary race to pick a general election challenger in the 2024 Senate race includes Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) and Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents a district that contains Uvalde — the town where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school last year. Among the issues the Democrats are talking about are gun control and abortion. With control of the Senate at stake, Cruz predicted his 2024 race will be a “real fight,” noting that “Democrats have set their sights on the state of Texas.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “has made clear that I am the No. 1 target in the country that he wants to take out,” he added. Cruz ran an unsuccessful campaign for the presidency in the 2016 cycle before winning a second term in the Senate in 2018 against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who came within 3 percentage points in a bid spurred by a record $80 million fundraising haul.

“In 2018, it was the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history,” Cruz explained during the interview. “We were outspent three-to-one. The Democrats flooded tens of millions of dollars into the state of Texas.”

Talking about voter turnout, Cruz went on to explain that Democrats actually “more than doubled” the number of voters from 1.8 million to 4 million, which he said was highly unusual. However, Republicans also increased turnout to 4.2 million, up from 2.8 million, by pushing folks to show up at the polls. Cruz pulled off a victory in 2018, beating out the competition by 200,000 votes, or 0.2 points, out of more than a total of 8 million ballots cast.

“They’re going to spend $100 million [in] the next year trying to flip Texas blue,” he added. “Democrats have set their bullseye on my race in Texas.”

Cruz then encouraged voters to pay his website a visit and take a gander at his platform for the latest campaign.

There’s no doubt that Democrats are trying to take over red-state strongholds, especially big ones like Texas that have been the backbone of the country, especially in recent years as progressive ideology grows more radical and spreads through the nation like a deadly cancer.

It’s up to the American people who love this country and its principles to stand up boldly and fight back at the polls and prevent the spread from going any further.