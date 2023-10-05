Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower ’Vindicated’ by Exposure of FBI Targeting MAGA

“I was never called ‘wrong,’ and now we know why,” FBI whistleblower Steve Friend told me, reacting to a new report confirming that the FBI weaponizes its “counterterrorism” tools specifically against supporters of Donald Trump, in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Advertisement

It is significant that Newsweek admitted its sources for its new exposé included those who “feared the repercussions of speaking frankly.” Even within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI, there is disagreement about turning tools formerly used against Muslim terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda against MAGA supporters, the outlet noted.

“This article confirms the information I brought forward as a whistleblower 13 months ago,” said Friend, who is now a Domestic Intelligence and Security Services Fellow at the Center for Renewing America. “While I am happy to be vindicated, I am frustrated that mainstream media delayed investigating the veracity of my claim.”

Related: FBI Whistleblower: ‘FBI and DOJ’s Dishonest Tactics Are Their Calling Card’ Now

Friend was calling out federal political weaponization long ago, based on his own experience in and knowledge from the FBI. “The fact that my former colleagues spoke out anonymously to Newsweek reveals the chilling effect the FBI’s treatment of whistleblowers has had on its personnel,” Friend continued. “I was constructively terminated and publicly smeared as a conspiracy theorist, political partisan, and grifter. I was never called ‘wrong,’ and now we know why.”

Advertisement

Newsweek began its lengthy exposé, ”The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.”

The Bureau weaponized Jan. 6, 2021, against MAGA supporters. It is important to know that the majority of protesters on Jan. 6 were peaceful and that many of the individuals sentenced to years in jail did not do anything violent, and, in some cases, didn’t even enter the Capitol. Yet there were no consequences for violent pro-abortion activists who attacked and burned pro-life centers and churches, Antifa and BLM got off largely scot-free for burning and looting cities, and the government and media were strangely silent about violent “transurrections” at multiple state Capitols.

For Our VIPs: J6 Prisoner Contrasts Prosecutor’s Easy Time After Stabbing Spree With Persecution of Peaceful J6 Protestors

The FBI has been found untrustworthy and politically biased, and it isn’t likely to reform any time soon. In a statement to Newsweek, the agency asserted that it would “never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity.” But its sincerity on that score seems highly suspect, based both on the revelation that Trump supporters are targeted more than other political groups and that the FBI was part of the Censorship Industrial Complex, according to The Twitter Files, not to mention that the FBI was planting spies in Catholic churches and pretending parents concerned about their kids’ schooling were domestic terrorists.

Advertisement

In my opinion, it seems fairly obvious by now that the FBI is going after Trump supporters not because they are a major threat but because of political motivations. As Friend said, Newsweek’s report simply confirms his own whistleblowing.