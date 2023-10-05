Climate Expert: Biden Policies, Not ‘Climate Change,’ Are Costing Americans Money

The real flood drowning Americans right now isn’t caused by “climate change”; it’s the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies. One climate expert is calling out the Biden Treasury Department for blaming Americans’ financial woes on “climate change.”

A new climate report from Biden’s Treasury Department entitled “The Impact of Climate Change on American Household Finances” claimed according to a Sept. 29 press release that climate change is causing disasters of flooding, extreme heat, and fire, which in turn cost Americans money. Climate Depot’s Marc Morano called the report “nonsense.”

Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions Graham Steele asserted, “Severe flooding, wildfires, and extreme heat are imposing significant financial burdens on households across the country.” What the Treasury Department is not telling you is that the world is actually cooling and not warming and that the trends of various natural disasters are either at the same level or declining from previous years. Climate alarmists claim that every natural disaster is the result of climate change, regardless of reality. However, it’s the Biden administration’s bad policies that are draining Americans’ pocketbooks.

After 50-plus years of totally failed predictions, one would think the climate alarmists would give up. But the Biden administration continues to double down on climate propaganda. Perhaps it’s a convenient excuse for the economic crisis the Biden administration has created?

Morano insisted that the report has turned the truth upside down. “The Treasury Dep[artment] report is complete nonsense,” he said. “The report claims that ‘climate change’ will have ‘substantial financial costs,’ create unemployment, food shortages, inflation, and make energy bills rise.” But it’s not the fake climate crisis about which Americans must worry.

”The Treasury report has it completely backward: it is the Biden administration’s climate & energy policies that are already having ‘substantial financial costs,’ creating unemployment, food shortages, inflation, and making energy bills rise,” Morano added.

The climate hysteria is unscientific and requires ignoring all kinds of data and evidence. For instance, NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data shows no global warming for eight years, and a study last year found evidence that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are too low to cause global warming anyway. Climatologist and former NASA scientist Dr. Roy Spencer, Ph.D. explained in June how 36 climate models way overestimated warming in America’s Corn Belt.

In fact, there’s plenty of evidence to show that this was certainly not the hottest summer on record for multiple places in America, including my home state of Arizona. (It’s normally hot here in the desert in the summer. Go figure) You can also look at Climate Depot’s March “Definitive Guide to Extreme Weather: No trends or declining trends in hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, droughts, heat waves, disaster losses, wildfires.” It undermines some of the Treasury Department’s claims.

The Biden administration is pushing ideology, not science. But again, climate change is a convenient excuse to cover government failure. That certainly seems to be the tactic of the local government in Maui, where climate fear-driven policies created a disaster waiting to happen. Yet the devastating Lahaina fire was blamed at least partly on climate change.

As Morano said, the Biden administration is pushing nonsense. Unfortunately, the administration is also creating a very real economic crisis for Americans.