More Proof Your SUV Won't Cause the Earth to Become a Burning Ball of Fire

In light of increasing hysteria from climate activists, including a recent idiotic demonstration at the Trevi Fountain, it seems to be a good time to go back to hard data. A study last year found that atmospheric carbon caused by fossil fuels has been too low to cause global warming, as climate dogmatists claim. The earth is not about to become a burning ball of fire because you drive an SUV.

The Radiation Safety Journal published a study in February 2022 titled, “World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750–2018).” The conclusion is clear and unmistakable: fossil fuels haven’t produced enough atmospheric CO2 to cause global warming. Which is probably why, just recently, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — confirmed by NASA satellite data — provided evidence that there has not been any global warming for the past eight years.

Of course, climate alarmists have been wildly and consistently wrong for 50 years. So this study and the more recent NOAA data shouldn’t be surprising.

The study abstract explained:

After 1750 and the onset of the industrial revolution, the anthropogenic fossil component and the non-fossil component in the total atmospheric CO 2 concentration, C(t), began to increase. Despite the lack of knowledge of these two components, claims that all or most of the increase in C(t) since 1800 has been due to the anthropogenic fossil component have continued since they began in 1960 with “Keeling Curve: Increase in CO 2 from burning fossil fuel”… All results covering the period from 1750 through 2018 are listed in a table and plotted in figures. These results negate claims that the increase in C(t) since 1800 has been dominated by the increase of the anthropogenic fossil component. We determined that in 2018, atmospheric anthropogenic fossil CO 2 represented 23% of the total emissions since 1750 with the remaining 77% in the exchange reservoirs. Our results show that the percentage of the total CO 2 due to the use of fossil fuels from 1750 to 2018 increased from 0% in 1750 to 12% in 2018, much too low to be the cause of global warming.

It is significant that not only are fossil fuels not causing global warming, but supposed “green” or “clean” energy sources are actually more toxic to the environment—not to mention inefficient and unprofitable. Solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and windmills hurt, not help, the environment.

But do top climate alarmists really care about “saving the earth”? Or are they simply using climate change as an excuse to seize more power and control for themselves?