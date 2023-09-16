‘Climate Fact Check’: Orgs Expose Media Climate Lies

No matter how many decades of utterly failed climate predictions we have seen, the government and media continue to double down on the climate change apocalypse narrative. A group of organizations just released a report exposing some of these lies.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), the Heartland Institute, the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC), and Truth in Energy and Climate put together CLIMATE FACT CHECK: AUGUST 2023 EDITION:

Another way to consider “average global temperature” is presented by Temperature.global, which uses unadjusted actual surface temperatures collected and calculated on a real-time basis going back to 2015. This data set shows there has been global cooling from January 2015 through August 2023.

The report then went through some of the biggest recent claims of climate alarmists. The horrific tragedy of the Maui wildfires, greatly exacerbated and possibly triggered in the first place by utility company and government incompetence, has been called a casualty of climate change. I previously covered a media call of climate experts who agreed that fear-driven climate policies had turned deadly on Maui. The new report said:

That ability was compromised this year because the fire hydrants had no water and a Maui government official delayed release of creek water for hours. Compounding these errors was the government’s failure to have warning, evacuation or emergency response plans in place. The local utility, Hawaii Electric, had proposed a wildfire mitigation plan to the Hawaiian government in June 2022, but no action had been taken by the government.

The coverage of Hurricane Hilary was also inaccurate, the report noted. The hurricane, which hit California, “was preceded by a similar tropical storm with high winds and heavy rain that struck Southern California in September 1939.” Even the National Hurricane Center reportedly admitted Hilary was “unusual but not unprecedented.”

Hurricane Idalia was not “unprecedented” either in its damage to Florida’s Big Bend, the report stated; a “strong and deadly hurricane” struck there in 1896. Furthermore, the report explained, the Louisiana wildfires were also not “unprecedented,” as a 1985 newspaper article noted that 67,000 acres burned in Louisiana every single year (fewer acres than that burned in 2023). Not only that, the Louisiana Tiger Island Fire was the result of arson, according to state officials.

The report next addressed the claim that fossil fuel emissions are killing baby penguins. A Nature study examining June 2022 evidence previously found that some sea ice lack was actually not emissions triggered but due to the La Niña event. Since evidence shows that the Antarctic actually has not warmed in a whopping 70 years, worries about your car melting penguin habitats are speculative or ideological, not based on hard data. Indeed, a study last year found that fossil fuel emissions were too low to cause global warming.

Climate change is not “deadly,” the report continued. Such assertions are based on unscientific assumptions that climate change caused or worsened natural disasters, which simply isn’t true. But there are too many people killed due to foolish and damaging climate alarmist policies. The Maui fires, electric vehicle explosions/fires, and the European energy crisis are examples of such harmful practices or policymaking.

How many firefighters and fire engines will we need when everyone is forced to drive an EV? 👇 https://t.co/8QOPSh0sVL — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) October 6, 2022

There has also been a good deal of deceptive reporting on the destructive Greek wildfires, as the report noted. Even Homer, some 3,500 years ago, mentioned the problem of wildfires in his “Iliad,” the organizations said. Furthermore, while there has been a recent increase in Greek wildfires, at least 79 arsonists were recently arrested, indicating that the spike could well be man-made rather than natural.

The report ended by calling out contradictory reporting on the alleged effects of climate change on Maine’s puffins and by presenting data undermining claims of climate change affecting Panamanian precipitation. It also presented evidence that monarch butterflies are helped, not hurt, by habitat changes and that climate scientists continue to be dead wrong in their scaremongering prophecies of imminent global catastrophe.

The real crisis now is destructive policymaking based on climate lies, not supposed “climate change.”