79 Arsonists Arrested Amid Deadly Greek Wildfires

As controversy swirls in the United States surrounding the origins of the devastating Maui fires, Greece has its own serious wildfire problem, and 79 arsonists have been arrested in connection with it.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias angrily slammed arsonists in a televised briefing this week, saying, “You are committing a crime against the country.” BBC reported Aug. 25 that arsonists have several times tried to start fires on Mount Parnitha near Athens. “Arsonist scum are setting fires that threaten forests, property, and, most of all, human lives,” Kikilias said. He added, “You will not get away with it, we will find you, you will be held accountable.” Wildfires in Greece have tragically killed 20 people this week, BBC noted, as hundreds of fires burn in the country.

Arsonists have been caught multiple times in recent years starting fires around the world, and in the United States, a radical climate activist started destructive fires in Yosemite National Park last year. Eco-terrorism could be on the rise as climate crazies try to prove the dangers of alleged global warming, even as data shows that the globe has been cooling for years.

From the BBC:

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told Greek public broadcaster ERT that of 140 wildfire-related arrests, 79 were related to arson. Hundreds of firefighters across Greece have been battling deadly wildfires. The large fire front which erupted on Saturday near the port city of Alexandroupolis has become the EU’s largest on record, according to European commissioner Janez Lenarcic…Earlier this week, the bodies of 19 people believed to be migrants, with children among them, were found near the Evros region of north-eastern Greece.

The fires also killed a shepherd in the Boeotia region.

Some have suggested that arson could have been involved in the Maui fires, especially since climate alarmists have seized on the fire as proof of catastrophic climate change. When I asked several climate experts this week during a media call about arson, climate alarmism, and government incompetence, they acknowledged the possibility of arson in Maui but cited government negligence and climate “fear” as more likely factors.

Climate activists drove the end of helpful preventative policies, and governments — both local and federal, in the U.S. and around the world — spend millions on “green” energy without bothering to fund prevention and preparedness. “The government, they have blinders on, and the blinders are focused solely on climate change and curing a non-existent problem, rather than looking at the real possible dangers,” said Gregory Wrightstone of the CO2 Coalition.

It is unclear what the motivations of the Greek arsonists were. But it seems as if deadly fires are becoming a global problem not because of climate change, but because of government negligence and arson.