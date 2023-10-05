A Threat to Democracy? Biden Defies the Supreme Court Again

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that Joe Biden did not have the constitutional authority to unilaterally cancel student debt. Biden had originally unveiled his student loan “forgiveness” plan in August of last year, mere months before the midterm elections.

But that has never stopped him from doing it. Since then, he’s used loopholes to gradually cancel the debt of borrowers using existing programs—a move he made again on Wednesday, canceling the debt of 125,000 borrowers, costing taxpayers $9 billion.

“President Biden has long believed that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs on families,” the White House said in a statement. “That’s why from day one, his Administration has taken unprecedented steps to fix the broken student loan system, make college more affordable, and bring the promise of higher education in reach for more Americans.”

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, the Biden administration has canceled $127 billion in student debt for 3.6 million borrowers.

Joe Biden has been railing against the alleged “threat to democracy” posed by Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans, yet he’s repeatedly defied the Supreme Court in order to essentially bribe Americans by canceling their student debt. To achieve this latest debt cancelation, the Biden administration made changes to income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, along with the cancelation of debt for borrowers with total and permanent disabilities.

“This is part of a pattern of the Biden administration illegally acting without congressional approval, costing the American people hundreds of billions of dollars,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the top Republican on the Senate Health and Education Committee, told the Wall Street Journal.

The United States’ national debt is over $33.4 trillion.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin blasted the move.

“This is an impeachable offense,” he wrote on X. “Why? Because Biden lost the case in the Supreme Court, which ruled he does not have the constitutional authority to make unilateral spending decisions like this. It’s called separation of powers. Congress was granted the sole power over borrowing, spending, and taxes. A president cannot seize this power from Congress But that’s exactly what Biden is doing.”

Levin also lamented that Biden’s defiance of the Supreme Court and recklessness with taxpayer dollars won’t get the attention it deserves.

“Unfortunately, this will receive no attention in the popular corporate media, not only because they support Biden’s authoritarianism, but the endless headlines and discussion is now about Gaetz and the House GOP disorder,” he said.