'Unwoke' Free-for-All #53: Panic! At the House Republican Disco

By Stephen Kruiser 6:11 PM on October 05, 2023
There are a lot of ways to look at the result of the never-ending feud in the United States House of Representatives between Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy.

The good Kevin and I try to look at most of them. We come at the ouster of McCarthy from different vantage points, but we agree on some things too. That’s why we’re fun, people. We would also like to make clear that we’re withdrawing our names from consideration as the next Speaker of the House.

There’s also a special announcement regarding what we hope will be a recurring feature.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

