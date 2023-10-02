The Morning Briefing: 'Mommy, the Republicans Are Fighting Again!'

Top O’ the Briefing

The people of the Republican party have never been known for their ability to play nice with each other. For most, that’s always been part of the attraction. Leftists move in unison as a hive mind. Even when it seems that they are fighting, they’re really not. They eventually hold hands when it’s necessary and fight their battles with a unity candle lighting the way.

Republicans are the dysfunctional family with the raucous Thanksgiving dinners. Yeah, they’ve got the best food, and the neighbors all want to stop by for stuffing and pie, but they know that they might have to duck a serving dish or two.

Thanksgiving may be more than a month away, but the Republican family is getting into feud mode.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did some horse trading to keep the government open for a brief while, and — to the surprise of no one — that has irked the people who didn’t want him to be speaker in the first place.

Here’s the update on that from Matt:

On Sunday morning, in the wake of the passage of the stopgap resolution funding the government for another 45 days without new aid for Ukraine, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) expressed his intention to try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gaetz argued that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of the agreement he made with House Republicans during the speaker election back in January. As such, Gaetz intends to file a “motion to vacate the chair’ this week, in accordance with House rules.

Gaetz presents a mixed bag to me. He does have his moments. He’s also rather industrious when it comes to seeking out camera time. That gets a little AOC-ish for me at times.

Gaetz is being consistent with his position during the contentious vote to elect McCarthy speaker. He was the real fly in the ointment in that process. It’s safe to say that he’s been eagerly awaiting the opportunity call for McCarthy’s ouster. Let’s be honest, there’s no good reason to expect anything to go smoothly for the Republican party for the next year or so.

Does the Florida firebrand have a shot at getting his wish? McCarthy isn’t sweating it:

McCarthy shrugged off Gaetz’s intentions during an appearance on ABC’s “Face The Nation,” describing Gaetz’s efforts to oust him as “nothing new.”

It’s not just that Republicans are no strangers to in-fighting, but the House of Representatives is, by design, the more, shall we say, vibrant of the two chambers of Congress. That’s where the verbal punches are supposed to be thrown.

It seems unlikely that Gaetz will be able to do anything other than scratching a cranky itch of his own. Matt Vespa has a post over at Townhall that features a detailed description of how Gaetz’s gambit might play out, including this:

House GOP members are seeking to quickly expel Gaetz if the ethics report comes back with findings of guilt. Following threats to vacate McCarthy, one tells me “No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 1, 2023

Grand Old Party. Grand Old Hot Mess. The fun never ends.

I’m one of those who happens to think that this kind of thing means all is well in the Republican world. It’s worrisome when things are copasetic and quiet. That’s when the whole place is about to burn down.

In the interest of wrapping up on a super weird note, Ben wrote a story about Nikki Haley, a birdcage, and a note from the Trump campaign.

Those of you who have never done any hallucinogens might feel like you have by the time the election gets here next year.

Programming Note:

The “Morning Briefing Book Club” got a little lost in my travels this summer. We’re going to reboot it as “Book of the Month Recommendation,” and I’ll keep it posted all month. We can still discuss in the Mailbag, should anyone want to. For October, we’ll stick with the original selection, “You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back,” by my friend Carol Roth. This is an important book, and I want to get as many people as I can to read it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wandering Israelites Getting Real Tired Of Guy Who Keeps Saying, 'At Least We're Getting Our Steps In' https://t.co/8qqysni2TP pic.twitter.com/wmC3QYXTIJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 1, 2023

