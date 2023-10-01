Criminal-Friendly Seattle Is So Bad This Guy's Shocked When a Judge Won't Let Him Go

Seattle’s so woke that the criminals think they run the justice system now, and we can prove it.

There was a delicious bit of schadenfreude in court on Thursday listening to an accused bad guy ask plaintively of a judge (paraphrasing here) “Wait, why can’t I get the easy-on-criminals treatment that every other bad guy has gotten?”

The crimes this guy and five of his friends are accused of pulling off are egregious and frightening, as I reported recently in my West Coast, Messed Coast™ report.

The six black men are accused of following Asian people in several Seattle area neighborhoods and attacking them at their homes, sometimes using a taser to disable their helpless victims.

6 people were charged with firearm or burglary charges in connection to home invasion robberies that police said targeted Asian families in Seattle. KC Prosecuting Attorney's Office anticipates additional charges, including potential hate crime charges.https://t.co/v4RGQRyz3M — KOMO News (@komonews) October 1, 2023

Chief Adrian Diaz still can’t tell reporters if they consider this to be a “hate” crime, even though all 14 of these home invasion robberies have been black men attacking Asian people. The chief, in a bizarre news conference for all different kinds of other reasons, said “We don’t know why the Asian community was targeted.”

King County prosecutors spokesman Casey McNertheney told KOMO News, “State law is very clear about what we need to be able to prove a hate crime beyond a reasonable doubt.” Boy, nothing gets past these people, huh? He said they’ll have to take into consideration what the men had in their minds at the time of the attacks on all the Asian people.

So once again, the basis of “hate” crimes is disproven. Indeed, all crimes against people are hateful and should be equally prosecuted.

Once again disproving the basis for "hate" crimes. https://t.co/m1HG0s66N8 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 1, 2023

As an aside, I’m sure that the previous sentence will one day be trotted out and used as “proof” against me by wokester overlords in a struggle session I’ll be forced to attend by the only people allowed to possess guns anymore. Oops, there I go again. Enough about that for now; let’s get back to the scene of the crime-crime.

KOMO News listed the names of the five men and the charges so far filed against them. The name of the teen involved in stalking, attacking, and tasing of mostly older Asian people was withheld because he’s a misunderstood and confused youth who has no idea that he’s part of a gang of thieves. Or something.

Javez Paul Tubbs, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

Tyrhone Marr, 32, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on $1.25 million bail.

Dalauno Habtai, 26, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on $2 million bail.

Demarcus Pate, 28, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held on $1.5 bail.

A 16-year-old male was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of burglary, and a single theft charge. He is being held in Juvenile Detention while awaiting a judge’s ruling on whether he will be detained or released.

Jaqawn Jamison, 23, was charged with one count of burglary and is being held on $300,000 bail.

Crime in Seattle has exploded since Black Lives Matter and woke politicians combined forces to cut “those racist” cops while allowing predatory criminals to be set free on the streets to predate upon Asians.

Here’s the 16-year-old suspect’s colloquy with the judge.

Accused Child Criminal: “I can’t get house arrest?” Gesticulating: “You let people get out. You let people get out.” Judge: “I’m not letting you out” Accused Child Criminal: “Why not?” Judge: “Why not? Maybe you should ask [your attorney]”

“I can’t get house arrest?” “I’m not letting you out” A judge shut down that request from the teen who was arrested with the violent home invasion crew in Seattle. Prosecutors are looking at hate crime charges. Story from @LynnanneNguyen: https://t.co/aI6sU4AlkH @komonews pic.twitter.com/Xa897yMt55 — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) September 29, 2023

Police intelligence officers amassed cell phone data and found that six phone numbers were at two or more of the crimes. They crossed that intelligence with existing crime records and found their six perps.

The accused bad guys were charged with a variety of crimes including possession of 14 handguns. Cops are cross-referencing the guns with a bunch of other robberies, shootings, and garden-variety crimes. Police also discovered that the suspects had phony green cards, passports, and other official documents. Hmmm…

It’s unknown if the judge let the 16-year-old out of juvie to await prosecution after the exchange above.

In Seattle, anything’s possible. It’s the criminals’ world, and everyone else is just living in it.

