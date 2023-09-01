West Coast, Messed Coast™ – How's That Police Defunding Working Out, Seattle? Asians Targeted by Gang With Tasers

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, your weekly catch-up on the policies, politics, and predictable results of communist-run cities in Oregon, Washington, and California, while highlighting the people fighting back against tyranny.

Your personal weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ doom loop tour this week starts in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, double standards, the Mariners baseball club, and no cops, thanks to Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

Don’t call it a hate crime

In South Seattle, cells of what look to be teenage, black males have been stalking and attacking mostly elderly Asians.

When they finally addressed the issue, Seattle police were loath to call them hate crimes.

“We want to emphasize that we are not considering these hate crimes. We want to make sure that’s very clear,” said Seattle Police Lt. John O’Neil. Police also wouldn’t say if the coordinated attacks were carried out by an organized gang.

Of the at least 14 attacks, 13 of the victims were “vulnerable” Asian people, some of whom patronized a nearby Asian market.

This was the latest attack caught on a porch camera. The two thugs tased and robbed the man on his porch. This time they decided not to ransack his home.

In another attack, a bad guy held a gun to a ten-year-old child’s head while forcing the kid to show the robber where the valuables were. This is totally normal.

Seattle’s lost so many officers because of Black Lives Matter and Antifa-riot-inspired defunding fairy tales that they don’t have enough officers to investigate. Indeed, Seattle police may be required to hire social workers to make house calls to certain 911 calls.

Just like San Francisco?

Attacks on Asians have been happening in San Francisco for the last few years. Social media hashtags have popped up, calling attention to the Asian victims.

In August, a San Francisco commissioner was brutally beaten outside his home.

This is longtime San Francisco commissioner (now at large) Greg Chew. He was punched in the face & beaten across the street from his SOMA home Tuesday around 7:30PM. He can’t use his left arm & may need surgery. #StopAAPIHate (Thread ⬇️) pic.twitter.com/bVd9a1jJxi — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 6, 2022

Another attack in the Bay Area killed an elderly man when a thug purposely ran into him, knocking him over. He never recovered.

The last honest man in San Francisco is forced to resign



In last week’s West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, we brought to you the story of a doom loop tour organized by a San Francisco city hall “insider.” The sales pitch was on point, hilarious, and sad because it was true.

The tour was canceled at the penultimate moment, the “insider’s” point having been made.

On Wednesday, Alex Ludlum, a member of the Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure, was outed as the tour guide. Instead of being tasked with helping to solve the city’s problems, he was ousted by Mayor London Breed for his “deep error in judgment.”

Before he left, Ludlum wrote another truth-infused screed, writing “The causes of the conditions we witness daily are not individual actors, but wide ranging policies that permit an organized, malicious element to thrive in San Francisco. The unchecked drug dealing is plainly the root of our current problems [emphasis added].”

Alex Ludlum ID'd as mastermind of 'doom loop' tour, resigns with attack on 'deplorable' streets and 'rampant criminality' https://t.co/W9dzK4pS1C — Andy Carlotti (@CarolAndy__) August 29, 2023

He was telling the truth. But the last honest man in San Francisco was forced to leave.

“Look around. Think about what you see. Search through the market. See if you can find one honest person who tries to be truthful. If you can, I will forgive this city,” — God, Jeremiah 5.

Hello, emergency?

In San Francisco Shadow-Mayor Gavin Newsom’s Bay Area backyard, the 9-1-1 system in Oakland is so bad that the city is being threatened with losing state funding. Oakland’s emergency operators take almost a minute to answer the phone when somebody calls in their emergency. To keep state funding, Oakland needs to pick up the phone in 15 seconds.

Oakland is at risk of losing state funding for its abysmal 911 response time. Per state law, 911 calls have to be picked up within 15 seconds 90% of the time to be eligible for funding. Oakland is barely half that, and its average pickup time is nearly a minute. pic.twitter.com/Aejzv4vnpJ — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) August 31, 2023

Don’t Seattle my suburb

The last time you heard about Burien, Wash., in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, city fathers and mothers were re-routing the July 4 parade around a dangerous drug/homeless encampment.

Now, disgusted community members are concluding that the inmates are running the asylum. They’ve created an online ad declaring they’re done with the clown show at city hall and want to get rid of the commies in charge.

BURIEN SAYS ENOUGH: New ad created by grass roots advocacy group calling out city leaders for failing to address open air drug use, homeless crisis, and rampant crime. They’re also going after FAR-LEFT city council members and the activist class who are allegedly undermining… pic.twitter.com/6FNaCUp2II — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) September 1, 2023

When you go to the BurienSaysEnough.com website, they ask people to chip in and then helpfully offer information on how individuals can donate without getting doxxed. “Donations below $100–name only no address or employer needed,” the website helpfully advises. It adds, “Donations between $100 and $250–name and address only, no employer needed. Donations $250 and above–name, address, and employer needed.”

This information is needed, of course, because the left will drag the name, address, and employer of anyone engaging in political speech with which they disagree through the feces-laden streets. They will hound these people, harass their employers, and do their utmost to destroy their gainful employment. This is a true West Coast, Messed Coast™ tradition.

Newsom teaching schoolchildren how to invent their own gender

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wants to run for president when or if Joe Biden meanders for good off the campaign trail on a permanent vacation, has put the state’s largesse behind his and his wife’s latest pet project for transforming your kids by allowing them to invent their own genders.

Newsom has infused a favored NGO, Gender Spectrum, with millions of dollars to create a program for California schoolchildren, starting in kindergarten, to invent their own “neogenders.” These genders are called anything the children want to call them. Among the names bandied about are “fox gender,” and “autistic gender.”

But we really know that there are 12 genders, according to the people who make money on these programs but apparently never went to biology class.

Elon Musk’s black pill moment?

We’re learning from a new Walter Isaacson bio on Elon Musk that the tech mogul regrets sending one of his kids to one of the most expensive high schools in the country, in Santa Monica.

According to Isaacson, Musk was forced to regress from hard-science ones and zeros to political math when his kid was turned into a commie at the $50,000-per-year Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences.

Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child, Xavier, then 16, to transition. “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she texted the wife of Elon’s brother. “Don’t tell my dad.” When Musk found out, he was generally sanguine, but then Jenna became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he says. The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada. “I’ve made many overtures,” he says, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.” He blamed it partly on the ideology he felt that Jenna imbibed at Crossroads, the progressive school she attended in Los Angeles. Twitter, he felt, had become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices.

Isaacson also wrote an excellent biography of Steve Jobs. I’ll be buying this one, too.

Pray for schools (see above)



Coach Joe Kennedy fought for seven years for the right to pray on the sidelines of Washington’s Bremerton High School after his football game, by himself, without anyone around. He took his fight all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ reported last March that Coach Kennedy won that game, too.

Friday night, the assistant football coach will be on the sidelines for the first time since 2015 — and now he wonders if he really wants to be there anymore. The Associated Press reports that Kennedy has been working out with the team and doing his job while staying with a friend in Bremerton, but he sought refuge in Florida during his court battles and may wish to stay there.

Based on what the coach told me in an interview for the Adult in the Room Podcast, I can’t say that I blame him.

Only ten?

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Briggs of “World According To Briggs” lives in Portland, Ore. Recently, he produced a video showing The Real Reasons Why Everyone is Leaving Portland.

Briggs says that Portland used to be a great place to live, especially for young people, but not anymore. “There’s too much BS,” he says. By his lights, Portland’s severe decline started in 2016-2017, which was not uncoincidentally when Antifa, Anarchists, and BLM took over the streets and began their reign of terror leading up to the 2020 election and through 2021. He doesn’t mention it, but does allow that “the political climate has become polarized in recent years” and “this has made a lot of people feel unwelcome.”

Briggs says lower-paying job opportunities — you read that right — which people used for second income streams have dried up. Companies have moved out. Crackheads on light rail are a problem, traffic congestion is a nightmare, and the high crime rate, high cost of living, and homeless encampments are killing the city.

As musical artist Jon Batiste put it, cities like Portland have grown Uneasy.

Hey, will the last one out of San Francisco please turn out the lights?

End of an era: Nordstrom at Westfield officially closed at 5 pm after 30+ years on Market Street Back in May, a spokesperson for Westfield mall and its owner said: "The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco.” @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Y2d6Xu27nn — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) August 28, 2023

