'Muhammad' Is Taking Over the World

The demographic jihad is taking the non-Muslim world by storm.

According to a Sept. 11, 2023, report, “Muhammad” is the most popular name for newborn baby boys in Israel (followed by Adam, Joseph, and David).

Although Israel is a Jewish nation, it is also right smack in the Middle East, so this finding may not be overly surprising.

What, however, does one make of the fact that all throughout Western Europe, which for centuries represented the antithesis of Islam, newborn baby Muhammads are also taking over?

For example, according to an even more recent report from a couple of days ago, Muhammad is the most popular name for baby boys born in the United Kingdom.

It’s the same all throughout Western Europe. According to a May 8, 2023, report,

The first name Mohammed has gained popularity in Germany in the past year…. In Berlin, Mohammed was the most popular first name for boys in 2022. Last year he had ranked third…. In Bremen, the first name Mohammed has moved up from third place to second place…. In Hesse, too, the name of the Muslim prophet is on the rise. There he fought his way from eighth to third place.

Muhammad is the most popular name in major Belgian cities — including Brussels, the EU capital; in Oslo, the capital of Norway; and in the Netherlands’ largest cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht.

This is to say nothing of other Arabic/Muslim names, which are also topping the charts of newborn baby names. According to a 2015 report, in the UK,

There is a surge in Arabic names generally, with Nur a new entry in the girls’ top 100, jumping straight to number 29, and Maryam rising 59 places to number 35. Omar, Ali, and Ibrahim are new to the boys’ top 100.

Even in the United States, in 2019, Muhammad made the list of top 10 baby names. “Arabic names are on the rise this year,” the BabyCenter said, “with Muhammad and Aaliyah entering the top 10 and nudging Mason and Layla off.”

All this may seem innocuous enough. After all, what’s in a name?

On the other hand, because more numbers equate more power and influence, many Muslims see their progeny as their contribution to the jihad — the ancient “struggle” to make Islam supreme.

A video from last year of Muslims and Danes quarreling in Denmark makes this clear. In the video, one Muslim man can be heard yelling the following words to a Dane:

We have five children, you only have one or two. In 10 to 15 years there will be more Pakistanis than Danes in this country!… The Danes are five million, soon you’ll be exterminated. Look at the Swedes, look at the Norwegians, look at the Finns, man! We are multiples [of] millions, man!

The clamorous Muslim goes on to accuse Europeans of preferring bestiality to marriage — hence their dearth of children. Soon other Muslims chime in. One says, “I just got married and will also have five children.” Others start yelling about how the Danes’ “mothers will be pregnant again,” because their mothers and sisters are “whores” (who presumably sleep around with the Muslims). Others chant, “This isn’t Denmark anymore, this is Paki-land,” and repeat several times, “We are taking over your country.”

This kind of thinking has a long pedigree. “We have 50 million Muslims in Europe,” Muammar Gaddafi said back in 2006, before more realistically adding, “There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe — without swords, without guns, without conquest — will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.”

Ongoing reports and polls suggest this long-cherished Muslim dream may not be so farfetched. Thus, in the United Kingdom, “Muslim hate fanatics plan to take over Britain by having more babies and forcing a population explosion,” a report revealed some fifteen years ago: “The swollen Muslim population would be enough to conquer Britain from inside.” Two years later, “Estimates in 2010 showed that Europe had 44 million Muslims.”

One Pew report found that one out of every three people on earth is set to be a Muslim by 2070. Another Pew report says that the Muslim population of Europe is set to triple by 2050 — just when all those baby Muhammads are coming of age.

In Germany, about 20% of the population is set to be Muslim by 2050; Austria, too. Considering that the average Muslim man is more zealous over his way of and purpose in (Islamic) life than the average German male, 20% may be more than enough for an Islamic takeover of — certainly at least mass havoc in — Germany.

Incidentally, this “baby jihad” can be achieved with either Muslim or non-Muslim (infidel) women. As an example of the latter, a Muslim imam was videotaped saying that, because European men lack virility, their women seek fertility among Muslim men:

We will give them fertility! We will breed children with them, because we will conquer their countries! Whether you like it or not, you Germans, Americans, French, and Italians and all those akin to you [Western people]—take in the refugees. For soon we will call them [and their Western-born sons] in the name of the coming caliphate! And we will say to you, ‘These are our sons.’

Similarly, the diary of Patrick Kabele, an African Muslim man who was living and arrested in Britain for trying to join the Islamic State — his primary motive being to purchase a nine-year-old sex slave — had references that only likeminded Muslims would understand. In an effort, as the aforementioned imam said, to use European women as incubators and “breed children with them,” Kabele noted that he had been “seeding some women over here, UK white,” adding, “I dont [sic] kiss anymore.” (Unlike straightforward mating, kissing is deemed an intimate act, and Muslims, in keeping with the doctrine of “love and hate” (or al-wala’ w’al-bara’), must always hate non-Muslims — even when copulating with or being married to them.

This same strategy is being used in the Muslim world against Christian minorities. Unlike in the West, however, where women freely give themselves to Muslims, Christian minorities are seized and seeded by Muslim men.

Even so, Muslim women remain the primary incubators for this demographic jihad — and many of them see it as their obligation. A Christian Eritrean volunteer and translator, who worked in migrant centers in Germany and was often assumed to be Muslim by the migrants, once confessed that “Muslim migrants often confide in her and tell her about their dislike towards Christians,” and that “a number of the Muslim migrants she has spoken to have revealed a hatred for Christians and are determined to destroy the religion.” How they plan on doing this is telling:

Some women told me, ‘We will multiply our numbers. We must have more children than the Christians because it’s the only way we can destroy them here.’

Not that many Western Europeans seem to care. Some are even glad to see their own kind die off and be replaced by Muslims — such as Dr. Stefanie von Berg, who exulted before the German parliament:

Mrs. President, ladies and gentlemen. Our society will change. Our city will change radically. I hold that in 20, 30 years there will no longer be a [German] majority in our city. …. And I want to make it very clear, especially towards those right wingers: This is a good thing!

From here, one understands the true root of the immediate problem — and, as usual, it is not procreating Muslims as it is perverse Western elements. Having turned its back on its founding faith and Judeo-Christian principles, a moribund culture — typified by nihilism, hedonism, cynicism, and, accordingly, dropping birth rates — simply has little worth living for and is giving way to a more zealous one.