Columns

Video: A Deep Dive Into the Destructive History of Islam

By Raymond Ibrahim 5:27 PM on September 17, 2023
Video: A Deep Dive Into the Destructive History of Islam
YouTube / International Christian Concern

We discussed many important topics in this International Christian Concern interview. The official description and video follow:

Today, I have the privilege of sharing with you an interview with Raymond Ibrahim, an author and expert on Islamic history. The history of Islam is fascinating, particularly as it relates to the religion’s relation to other faiths.

Throughout history, we have seen Muslims use their faith to justify attacks on Christian communities. Yet, it is only when we understand the persecutors’ perspective that we can reach them with the hope of Christ.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS and has been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently the Distinguished Senior Shillman Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and the Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Tags: CULTURE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice