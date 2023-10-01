Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Sober October, Here I Come

Once in a while I just get in the mood to shake things up. Sometimes that’s brought on by a sense of boredom. Sometimes it’s a sense of desperation.

Other times it’s just because I don’t like what I see in the mirror.

via GIPHY

OK, my skin has never really been that orange.

I’ve been itchy for a complete fitness reboot and my incremental changes were lacking consistency, so I decided to do something that would really grab my attention. Around here, few things do that like being surrounded by booze and promising yourself that you’re not going to drink any of it for 31 days. I’m focused now!

As you are all probably aware, we freelance writer types are rather fond of our adult beverages. I mean, this is the home of THE VodkaPundit, after all. Mr. Green and I also host “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” which is essentially a happy hour where politics is occasionally discussed. Kevin and I begin every episode of “Unwoke” by discussing what we’re drinking. Chris Queen and I are about to launch a faith podcast and we’re 90% sure that the word “Pub” is going to be in the title.

Things can get a little boozy sometimes.

Having written all of that, I would like to point out that we’re not a bunch of raging alcoholics here. We’re grown-ups, and we chose our drinking time well; a lot of it just happens to be when we’re working.

I did a version of this when I lived in Los Angeles, but I think it was September that I devoted to abstinence. It was a good experience, and I don’t anticipate this being rough. I can assure you, however, that I won’t be doing it next year just a month out from the election. I may be working every day from a Tijuana Donkey Show then.

All that’s happening now is that I need to reset my eating habits, focus on keto again and do some serious intermittent fasting until I don’t have an adversarial relationship with the fit of my favorite clothes. Even when I drink keto-friendly booze, I get hungrier than I should be. That hindrance is now removed, and I hope to be down to my high school graduation weight by All Saints’ Day.

I wrote this because accountability is a wonderful tool on a journey like this and I figured that if I was going to be sober all month, I should use some of that extra energy to write about it a few times.

Worry not, faithful readers, I promise that there won’t be any “before” and “after” pictures of my liver.