No, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kennedy is NOT an Anti-Semite

Robert Kennedy Jr. is constantly being attacked by the Democratic Party media as an anti-Semite. Besides the media, one of his biggest attackers has been Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who uses the card of “I’m a Jew and you’re an anti-Semite” as her argument.

But the truth is the exact opposite. Kennedy is anything but an anti-Semite and one of the strongest supporters of Israel in the world. And Wasserman Schultz is a nasty woman who uses her being born a Jew as a weapon against anyone she disagrees with and wants to slander. She gets away with it most of the time for two reasons: most high-profile Jews are liberal and want to slander the same people she lies about, and non-Jews are scared of her attacking them as anti-Semites as well.

So let’s get the record straight. As a Rabbi, I can say without question that Kennedy is extremely pro-Israel and supportive of Jews, and Wasserman Schultz causes exponentially more anti-Semitic hatred in the world through her playing the “Jew card” for her own warped agenda.

On September 20, Kennedy had a small event in Malibu, where, among other things, he addressed his understanding of the conflicts in the Middle East, Israel, and Iran. This is a link to a video of him speaking on the subject that was taken by a friend when he was specifically asked about Israel.

@RobertKennedyJr discussing Israel at a private event. This man is NOT an anti-Semite pic.twitter.com/9tZ8k2za3F — Rabbi Michael Barclay (@Rabbi_Barclay) October 1, 2023

Watch it for yourself; it demonstrates a clarity in understanding the complexities in the region. He expressly supports Israel in multiple ways. Kennedy expresses caring for the Palestinian people and simultaneously condemns the Palestinian leadership. He exposes the dangers of Iran and warns that one of the great threats to the world is a potential Middle East nuclear arms race.

His words are supportive of Jews and Israel and understanding of the real issues facing Palestinians, and he clearly speaks about the dangers of Iran… a country that repeatedly threatens both the United States and Israel. Watch the video and judge for yourself about his support.

So why have Wasserman Schultz and most media condemned him?

Their goal is to negatively affect RFK as he is the only real contender in the Democratic party (currently) to the senile puppet who lives in the White House and the puppetmasters propping Biden up. They hope to prevent Kennedy from getting any Jewish support and hang their slander on partial comments taken entirely out of context. Wasserman Schultz used this tactic when she attacked Kennedy in Congress two months ago, where she would spew lies and try to prevent Kennedy from responding.

Wasserman Schultz claimed that RFK compared mandated vaccines to the Holocaust and the struggles of Anne Frank. It’s a blatant lie since he never said anything even similar to such a crazy statement, nor did he even ever mention the Holocaust. He did use Anne Frank as an example of how during the Nazi regime it was still possible to hide in an attic like she did, but the technology of today’s governments prohibits that possibility.

Not only was he being honest, but there is a huge difference between the Holocaust and the Nazi authoritarian government. One is a corrupt, dictatorial regime; the other is the worst atrocity committed against humanity in history. Although they are related, they are two different historical occurrences: one is a government, and the other is the results of that government’s policies. Both Kennedy and Wasserman Schultz know this is true and that tying them together is analogous to claiming that the United States government and Social Security are the same thing and interchangeable. It’s intellectually ridiculous. But Wasserman Schultz and her cronies just want to slander Kennedy and don’t care if they lie about him or what he has said if it serves their purpose.

Then there is Wasserman Schultz’s false accusation that Kennedy thinks that COVID-19 was created in a way to not hurt Jews. Again, it’s utterly ludicrous and not at all what he has said. In a conversation about potential bio-weapons, Kennedy did refer to an NIH study in 2021 that demonstrated that morbidity rates were lower in Jewish and Chinese populations than in other groups. This study from the National Institute of Health specifically states, “Covid-19 does not affect all population groups equally” and demonstrates statistics to show that “hospitalization rates in Black and Hispanic patients were 3.3 and 4.1 times higher, respectively, than in White patients.” These were the results of the NIH 2022 study that Kennedy cited. He expressed statistics from the NIH, not anti-Semitism.

But the Democratic media and scoundrels like Wasserman Schultz want to castigate Kennedy in any way they can, so they claim his quoting of the study is anti-Semitic. At the same time, they consciously ignored the study’s results that the virus really did seem to affect Blacks and Hispanics disproportionately. That part doesn’t fit into the narrative that Wasserman Schultz wants to promote: that the Democratic base of Blacks and Hispanics really were most affected by COVID.

Wasserman Schultz has a long history of branding people as anti-Semites if they disagree with her agenda. In 2015, she attacked Marco Rubio as supporting anti-Semitism for having a fundraiser at the home of historian billionaire Harlan Crow. Mr. Crow has a historical museum on his property that rivals the Smithsonian. So that we never forget their evils, there is a small area that has memorabilia from the villains of history: Lenin, Hitler, Stalin, etc. Crow is a great historian and recognizes that we must remember the villains so that those types of people never rise to power again, not because he supports them.

The irony is that while Wasserman Schultz attacked Crow and Rubio as anti-Semites for remembering these villains, she ignored her own “Jewishness” as there is an entire Jewish holiday called Tisha b’Av that calls out persecutors like Hitler so that they are always remembered. It is ironic but true that Harlan Crow is actually more Jewish than Debbie Wasserman Schultz, although not by name but in his actions.

What is being done to Kennedy is part of the playbook of the left: attack in any way, even blatantly lying if it will serve their goal of discrediting someone. Like Wasserman Schultz, Randi Weingarten accused Rubio of anti-Semitism when he called out the dangers of George Soros and used her Jewish heritage as proof. It has been done over and over as part of the attacks from the left: Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh, countless congressmen and senators, and obviously anyone associated with Donald Trump.

There is real anti-Semitism in the world, and it is more virulent than at any time in my lifetime. Jews are being physically attacked around the world. Our synagogue, like most, must have armed security at every service and event; we are all aware of the horrors in Pittsburgh and Poway, and my own home has been vandalized four times, including having an M-80 thrown at my house. But people like Wasserman Schultz that real anti-Semitism when they come after anyone who disagrees with them.

Whether you agree with his politics or not, Bobby Kennedy is not an anti-Semite; he is actually fighting against anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry with his words and actions. Sadly, it is many of the Jewish leaders in Washington who are, in reality, increasing anti-Semitism and hatred through their rhetoric. Wasserman Schultz, Weingarten, Adam Schiff, and Chuck Schumer are among the list of “Jews in heritage only” who have abandoned their faith in favor of political ambition, a list that is topped by Bernie Sanders, a self-hating Jew who is truly an anti-Semite.

And while these hypocrites attack good men like Kennedy, they totally ignore the real anti-Semites, and even idolize them. Wasserman Schultz ignores Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) because they sit on her side of the aisle.

It needs to be said, and not enough Jewish leaders are saying it: the real anti-Semites in the public arena are often Jews who are using their heritage as a weapon against their opponents. George Soros may have been born a Jew, but he has done more to harm the Jewish people than most Christians in the last fifty years. Wasserman Schultz may be Jewish, but she abandoned Jewish values long ago.

And Robert Kennedy Jr. is Catholic and a true supporter of Israel and the Jewish people in his words and actions.

I pray that those Jews like Wasserman Schultz reject the anti-Jewish values that they currently personify and that the world becomes filled with more “righteous Gentiles” like Robert Kennedy Jr., leading us to a time of peace between people, religions, and nations.