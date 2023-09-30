Rep. Bowman Must Face Severe Consequences for Fire Alarm Stunt

As we previously reported here a PJ Media, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday. It was undoubtedly an attempt to delay (if not prevent) a House vote on a continuing resolution bill that would continue to fund the government for another 45 days and avert a government shutdown.

If it wasn’t obvious that it’s the Democrats who want this shutdown to happen, Bowman’s actions should make it perfectly clear. We’ve seen this happen plenty of times in the past. Congress may be a deliberative body, but when Democrats don’t get their way, they act like children and complain and then blame Republicans for not going along with them. Compromise is not in their vocabulary. Both Clinton and Obama deliberately made the government shutdowns that occurred on their watch more painful, knowing full well that the media would parrot the narrative that Republicans were solely to blame for the situation.

So make no mistake about it, Democrats want a government shutdown. The stopgap measure that was being voted on when Bowman pulled the fire alarm would not only keep things funded another 45 days, but it would show that Republicans are negotiating in good faith to keep the government running.

Can’t have that, can we?

So Bowman took a page right out of “Stupid High School Pranks You Should Never Do” and pulled the fire alarm. There’s no doubt it was him. Not only is there video footage of him doing it, but his office also doesn’t even deny that he was responsible for the alarm. A spokeswoman for Bowman hilariously claimed congressman “did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote” and that he “regrets any confusion.”

Bowman now faces potential censure and the less likely possibility of expulsion from Congress. I have little faith in the Democrats to hold Bowman accountable for anything, but he faces a bigger problem of being charged with a federal crime. According to 18 U.S. Code 1512(c), “Whoever corruptly … obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”

In short, Bowman’s crime is very serious, and regardless of what happens in the House, he needs to face federal charges. After all, as Bowman has said in the past, “No one in this country is above the law.”

No one in this country is above the law – including former President Trump. Being indicted for falsifying business records with hush money is only the beginning of being held accountable for his crimes. 🧵 — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 30, 2023

No one is above the law, and he likely broke both federal and local laws with his stunt. Bowman must be held accountable.

Related: Democrat Pulls Capitol Hill Fire Alarm Amid Shutdown Talks

“If they don’t charge Rep Bowman, with a crime for endangering the lives of those in the capitol & obstructing congressional proceedings then they better let every single J6er that’s rotting in prison for nonviolent offenses out with an apology & compensation right f*****g now!” Donald Trump Jr. said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Trump is right. What will the Biden administration do? The Justice Department doesn’t exactly have a stellar record of holding Democrats accountable and has, in fact, gone out of its way to protect them in some cases.

What are the Democrats going to do? Will they vote to expel him? Not a chance. Will they vote to censure him? I’m not convinced they will. Will the Biden administration charge him?

I can’t wait to find out.