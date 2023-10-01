Fire Alarm Scandal Raises New Questions About Cocainegate

On Saturday, a fire alarm went off in the Cannon House Office Building in an apparent attempt to delay a House vote on a continuing resolution bill aimed at extending government funding for another 45 days and avoiding a government shutdown. It took little time after the story broke for Capitol Police to review surveillance footage and determine that Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) was the culprit.

BREAKING: Capitol police release photo of Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/XpUoEu9lU4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2023

The impressive ability of the Capitol Hill police to review the footage and release a still from that footage to the public stands in sharp contrast to the inability of the White House and Secret Service to reveal who is responsible for bringing a bag of cocaine into the White House a few months ago.

You remember that story, don’t you? For sure, the media and the White House hope you forgot all about it. It remains, as far as the public is concerned, unsolved, but, all evidence points to a massive cover-up. In the immediate aftermath of the story breaking, the official story about the cocaine changed multiple times — primarily involving the location where the cocaine was found. An investigation was announced, but it was clear from the beginning that the White House wasn’t expecting to be able to determine who left the cocaine.

Considering that the White House is one of the most — if not the most — secure buildings in the world, it is virtually impossible for anyone to intentionally sneak in or accidentally bring cocaine into the White House. It is also extremely unlikely that there isn’t surveillance footage showing how the cocaine got to where it was found.

Not only have we never seen even a grainy screenshot of the bag of cocaine being dropped in the White House, but we’re also expected to believe there were no fingerprints or DNA evidence to link it back to anyone. According to Dan Bongino, who was a Secret Service agent, his former colleagues in the Secret Service are furious, and they know exactly who brought the cocaine into the White House. Yet the Secret Service quickly ended its investigation citing a lack of evidence.

How is it possible that footage of Bowman pulling the fire alarm was found and a picture released on the same day of the incident, yet to date, there’s no publicly available footage showing how that cocaine got into the White House and who brought it in?

The answer is obvious. Only people connected to the first family would have been able to bypass security checkpoints to get the drugs inside the White House. There’s little doubt, given the security that the White House has, that there isn’t some kind of evidence that can tell us who brought the cocaine to the White House, but the White House covered it up to protect someone close to Joe Biden.