The Cover-up of Cocainegate Continues

It’s been over a month since a small bag of cocaine was found inside the White House. No one has been arrested, and we’ve been led to believe that it is impossible for the Secret Service and the FBI to determine who brought the illegal substance into the most secure building in the world. Not only are we supposed to believe that no cameras captured who brought the cocaine in, but we’re supposed to believe the plastic bag it was in had no fingerprints on it.

“On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons,” the Secret Service claimed in a statement. “Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine.”

The outcome of the investigation was predictable. Not only have the White House and Secret Service been deliberately keeping expectations extremely low, but the narrative surrounding the location of the cocaine also underwent several changes. It was glaringly evident that a cover-up was underway.

Why? Because the number one suspect was (and still is) Hunter Biden. The main reason for this, aside from his history as a drug user, is the fact that the only way to have brought the drugs inside would have been to bypass the security checkpoints — and only people who are protected by the Secret Service, which includes the first family.

A month after the incident, we still don’t know, and the cover-up continues. Last week, Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed he’d filed a request for the documents relating to the case with both the FBI and the Secret Service, and despite the widespread coverage the story received, the FBI claimed it was not a “matter of widespread and exceptional media interest.”

“We’ve been trying to figure it out,” Watters explained last week. “’Primetime’ filed a couple of FOIA requests with the Secret Service and the FBI. The Secret Service … they were the first ones to tell us no. We are appealing. Then today, the FBI followed suit and denied our request for any expedited cocaine docs telling us that finding coke in the White House is not a ‘matter of widespread and exceptional media interest in which there exist possible questions about the government’s integrity which affect public confidence.’”

“No one at all is questioning the government’s integrity!” Watters continued sarcastically. “We only heard three different stories about where the coke was found, and then the White House lied about Hunter [Biden] not being on the scene.”

“The coke was in a surveillance camera blind spot,” he added. “Then there was not a single trace of DNA or fingerprints recovered — and the Secret Service blew up the bag of coke … they literally lit it on fire. That is destroying evidence. This is the same Secret Service that has covered up three separate Hunter Biden crimes involving crack, sex, and guns.”

It’s quite obvious that the cover-up of Cocainegate is still going on.