SOURCES: Joe Biden Knows Who Brought Cocaine to White House

More than a month has passed since a bag of cocaine was discovered in the White House. No arrests have been made, and the narrative we’re expected to believe is that both the Secret Service and the FBI can’t identify the person responsible.

Well, according to sources connected to White House security, the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House belonged to someone in the “Biden family orbit”–and Joe Biden knows the individual.

Three sources reportedly told Susan Katz Keating of “Soldier of Fortune” magazine that the Secret Service told Joe Biden the name of the person who brought the cocaine in the White House last month, and the three sources all identified the same individual independent to the magazine. According get Keating, the sources “work for a U.S. government agency, and are not authorized to speak to the media.”

There has been a lot of speculation that Hunter Biden was responsible for the cocaine. Between his history with drug abuse, and fact that only people connected to the first family would have been able to bypass security checkpoints to get the drugs inside, Hunter Biden was clearly the prime suspect. However, according to the sources, Hunter Biden was not directly involved with the cocaine.

“It was someone within the Biden family orbit, and it wasn’t Hunter,” one of the sources said.

The Secret Service ended their investigation last month, citing a lack of evidence. However, this explanation made no sense. Former Secret Service Dan Bongino said that was likely not true. “So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question is, who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like the FBI. It’s really unbecoming,” Bongino said last month. “A lot of my former colleagues at the Secret Service who retired, they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you, I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing, humiliating.’ These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing. They know exactly who it was.”

If three sources told Keating the name, it is likely only a matter of time before the identity of the culprit is revealed. Even if it wasn’t Hunter Biden, the White House clearly has sought to cover up the truth in order to protect someone close to, or part of the first family.