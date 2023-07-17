The Secret Service Knows Who Brought the Cocaine to the White House, Says Bongino

The White House may be trying desperately to put Cocainegate behind them, but this story may not go away anytime soon. The signs of a cover-up are everywhere, and responsible journalists aren’t going to take the White House narrative seriously. Why should they? Not only did the story change multiple times as to where the cocaine was, but at first, there was an effort to claim that it was a nasal spray that was found.

Meanwhile, the White House is now trying to convince the public that it is impossible to determine who brought the cocaine into the White House, because no cameras caught it, and no fingerprints or DNA was found on the package. If those aren’t red flags for a cover-up, I don’t know what is.

The question is, will honest people on the inside do or say anything about it?

According to Dan Bongino, who was a Secret Service agent, his former colleagues in the Secret Service are furious, and they know exactly who brought the cocaine into the White House.

“So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question is, who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like the FBI. It’s really unbecoming,” Bongino said. “A lot of my former colleagues at the Secret Service who retired, they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you, I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing, humiliating.’ These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing. They know exactly who it was.”

.@dbongino weighs in on the White House cocaine mystery: "A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service…they are absolutely furious about this….These are good guys, guys who worked for Obama and Bush…they know exactly who it was." pic.twitter.com/6Mt0r5jc9K — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

Bongino added that the simplest explanation is likely the truth.

“I’m in the Secret Service for 12 years, a good amount of time. We never had this problem. So nobody, by Occam’s razor, right, the process of deduction, keep it simple stupid, Occam’s razor. You’ve got this guy. We never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found there on Sunday, and everybody is like, ‘Gosh, who could it be.'”

If Bongino is correct in claiming that the culprit is known, one can’t help but wonder how long the truth can be kept a secret.