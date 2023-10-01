Graham Linehan Calls ‘Harry Potter’ Actors ‘Arrogant, Ungrateful Cowards’ for Turning on J.K. Rowling

Despite considering herself an ally of the LGBT community, author J.K Rowling’s commonsense views on sex and gender trigger the radical transgender cult. The creator of the famed “Harry Potter” series has spoken out against the transitioning of children and accused men who identify as women of appropriating womanhood, among other things. For these “crimes” she’s faced coordinated campaigns to cancel her, intense criticism, harassment, and even death threats. She’s never backed down.

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said earlier this year. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”

Rowling has her share of defenders. Actor Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, said the “abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.” Actor Jim Broadbent, who played Professor Horace Slughorn, called the backlash against her “really sad.” Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, and Helena Bonham-Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, have also defended Rowling.

But series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who owe their careers as actors to J.K. Rowling, all turned on her. Now, Graham Linehan, the comedy writer who created and wrote “The IT Crowd,” believes the trio should be remembered as arrogant, ungrateful cowards for their betrayal of the woman who made them who they are today.

“If I were a star who had never shown any ability to act past the pre-pubescent level that got me into the business, I’d be keeping my head down, not signing statements insinuating that my old mentor was a bigot,” Linehan wrote in a piece for the Daily Mail. “Those actors — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — deserve to be remembered as symbols of the most remarkable arrogance, cowardice, and ingratitude. But asking what Rowling actually said that was so terrible produces nothing. You’ve never seen a transphobic statement from J. K. Rowling because none exists.”

Linehan is keenly aware of what it’s like to be concerned about women losing their rights, opportunities, and privacy and getting attacked over it. He was promptly canceled over his views.

“Friends were ghosting and blanking me, not returning calls, giving my wife grief on the phone, writing nasty letters about the importance of kindness, and perhaps worst of all, sympathetically nodding while telling me why they couldn’t get involved,” he writes. He also was subjected to violent threats and a campaign to get him booted from Twitter. Newspapers interviewed people who knew him in order to get them to condemn him on the record, and most of them were more than willing to do so.

The trans cult is a powerful, evil clan of the most radical people with powerful allies in high places, and they’re ready to destroy anyone who doesn’t believe in trans orthodoxy. I suspect many people who should know better than to believe that men can become women, that women can become men, or that there’s some infinite spectrum of genders are simply afraid of being called a transphobe or a bigot and publicly buy into the madness to protect their social status and careers. The careers of Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint likely peaked with the Harry Potter films, and they still have to play by the rules to keep their careers. But, as Linehan said, they owed it to Rowling to simply stay out of it.