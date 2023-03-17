J.K. Rowling’s Stand Against the ‘Dangerous’ Transgender Movement Is Important. Here’s Why.

Despite considering herself an ally of the LGBT community, author J.K Rowling’s views on sex and gender have triggered the radical left, who accuse her of being transphobic. Why? Because she has spoken out against the transitioning of children and accused men who identify as women of appropriating womanhood, among other things. As a result, she’s faced intense criticism, harassment, and even death threats. There have even been coordinated attempts to cancel her.

Remarkably, she’s never backed down. In fact, during a recent episode of the podcast, The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, the famed author of the Harry Potter series doubled down and shared her belief that the transgender movement is “dangerous.”

After carefully considering the issue and listening to arguments from both sides, Rowling stated that she firmly believes in the need to challenge this movement.

“I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side,” she said. “And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”

According to Rowling, she was aware that speaking out on the transgender movement would likely turn off some of her fans. Nonetheless, she felt compelled to do what was right regardless of the potential consequences.

“When I first became interested in, and then deeply troubled by, what I saw as a cultural movement that was illiberal in its methods and questionable in its ideas, I absolutely knew that if I spoke out, many people who love my books would be deeply unhappy with me,” Rowling explained.

“I’m constantly told that I have betrayed my own books, but my position is that I’m absolutely upholding the positions that I took in Potter,” she continued. “My position is that this activist movement in the form that it’s currently taking echoes the very thing that I was warning against in Harry Potter.”

Despite the vocal haters who have been criticizing her, she says there are “a ton” of Harry Potter fans who are grateful that she has taken a stand.

“I am fighting what I see as a powerful, insidious, misogynistic movement that I think has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society. I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless,” she said. “So I’m afraid I stand with the women who are fighting to be heard against threats of loss of livelihood and threats to their safety.”

I have to admit that, when J.K Rowling first started speaking out against the transgender movement, I was convinced she’d eventually cave.

They usually do. Last year, both Macy Gray and Bette Midler spoke the truth about transgenderism but walked back their statements after the backlash.

So I commend J.K Rowling for standing firm. When a leftist speaks out against the transgender movement, it holds more significance than when a right-leaning individual does. This is because the left has widely adopted transgender ideology as a core aspect of its platform, giving it credibility, influence over public policy and pop culture, and a voice. Unless there is internal resistance, leftists will continue to champion the transgender cause. When people like J.K. Rowling refuse to back down, it will inspire more on the left to speak out, and hopefully, in time, we’ll defeat the transgender cult.