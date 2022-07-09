Liberals Must Take the Lead Against the Trans Cult

Earlier this week, I was thrilled when Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray spoke the truth about transgenderism.

“I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry,” she said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“You feel that,” Morgan followed up.

“I know that for a fact,” she responded. “Like, if you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.”

Gray added, “What women go through is a completely unique experience, and surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that.”

I commended her for her bravery. Speaking the truth about transgenderism is difficult in today’s political climate, but she did. Gray wasn’t the only leftist to speak out recently on this issue.

“We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!'” Singer/actress Bette Midler tweeted on Independence Day.

Two liberal celebrities calling out trans ideology in the same week? What a pleasant surprise. Well, for a little while, anyway. Then, both Gray and Midler experienced backlash for their comments.

On Friday, Macy Gray was given the opportunity to explain her remarks on The Today Show, and she essentially backtracked. “I’ve learned so much and I think you know, being a woman is a vibe. It’s about education. I’ve learned a lot through this. That was one of the reasons it might have happened because it was a huge learning. If you feel that’s who you are, then that’s who you are…. but yeah, I’ve learned a lot. I’m glad I did.”

It looked to me like Gray was uncomfortable as she spoke — maybe she was afraid she’d hurt her career, or perhaps she didn’t really want to backtrack but did so anyway because she saw the writing on the wall and has a new album coming out. Bette Midler similarly tried to walk back her tweet by pointing out she was responding to a New York Times column and insisted, “There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.”

But nothing either of them said was wrong. Macy Gray correctly pointed out that surgery can’t make a man a woman, and Bette Midler accurately observed that women — real women — are being erased because of the trans movement. Voices on the right have been pointing this out for some time now. Sure, we get censored on social media for it, but for the most part, we get ignored; we’re just a bunch of old-fashioned right-wing extremists for daring to believe that biological sex exists. The real power in calling out the evils of the transgender cult will ultimately come from the left, not the right.

There’s a reason why J.K. Rowling’s criticisms of transgender ideology have been so newsworthy and why LGBTQ activists have made death threats against her and have tried so hard to get her canceled. It’s not just because she’s the bestselling author of the Harry Potter series; it’s because she’s a leftist. When a leftist speaks out against transgender ideology, it resonates more than when those of us on the right do because it’s leftists who have adopted transgender ideology as part of their platform and given it legitimacy, voice, and incredible influence on public policy and pop culture.

Others on the left have spoken out as well, including Bill Maher. Bill Maher hasn’t backed down, and neither has J.K. Rowling. Macy Gray and Bette Midler shouldn’t be afraid to speak the truth either. If they have genuine concerns about the transgender movement’s negative impact on women, they can’t afford to be bullied into silence. Leftists will continue to push trans ideology unless they get enough pushback from within their own ranks. No one has experienced more backlash than J.K. Rowling, and she isn’t backing down.

For the sake of women everywhere, I hope more on the left speak out against transgender ideology and refuse to back down.