Singer Macy Gray Has Been Re-Educated on What a Woman Is and It's the Creepiest Thing You'll See Today

Well, that was fast. Singer Macy Gray has gone to a Leftist re-education camp and completely transformed her opinion of what a woman is. No longer does she think that being a woman is an immutable characteristic one is born with that is unchangeable; now she “believes” that womanhood is a “vibe and if you feel in your heart that’s what you are, that’s what you are.”

She was right the first time when she told Piers Morgan on July 5 that “[A]s a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.” She continued, “I know that for a fact. If you want me to call you her, I will, because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a her, just because you got a surgery. You can call yourself whatever you want.”

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that." Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Many people called Gray brave for simply telling a biological truth about what a woman is.

Background: Another Liberal Celebrity Bravely Tells Truth About Transgenderism

Then, Gray underwent a trial by fire. After a struggle session on what a woman is, she came back contrite and chastened. A new-found penitent, Gray came to the confessional on NBC’s TODAY Show to tell Bishop Hoda Kotb her new truth and present her battered reputation as a woman as a burnt offering.

“Where are you right now with that statement?” Hoda creepily asked Gray, giving her an opening to declare herself a changed, er, woman.

Macy Gray on Piers Morgan’s show: “Just because you change your parts, that doesn’t make you a woman.” Macy Gray post-struggle session, on the TODAY Show: “Being a woman is a vibe. If you feel in your heart that’s what you are, that’s what you are.” pic.twitter.com/6WH75k7BTi — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 8, 2022

Gray said, “I never meant to hurt anybody by what I said. I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself, to go out into the world and be honest about who you are. I think anyone in the LGBT community is a hero and sets an example for all of us.” And she now thinks being a woman is a state of mind, a vibe.

But don’t worry, Hoda was there to guide the prodigal back to the fold in the creepiest exchange of the interview.

Hoda: I think life is an education process the more you sit with people, the more you talk with people, it changes your perspective, so has your perspective changed, do you feel? Macy: I’ve learned so much and I think you know, being a woman is a vibe. It’s about education. I’ve learned a lot through this. That was one of the reason it might have happened because it was a huge learning. If you feel that’s who you are, then that’s who you are…. but yeah, I’ve learned a lot. I’m glad I did. Hoda: Well, thank you for clearing that up because I think people got confused. And I feel that sometimes, through education, maybe you feel differently about things.

Yes, thanks for that re-education, Hoda, and for “clearing that up.”

Gray has a new album to sell, ironically titled “The Reset,” and she clearly got word from the nation’s misinformation censors that unless she recanted her statement, she’d be destroyed.

As one person observed on Twitter, “If you ever thought descriptions of Joanne Rowling as “courageous” and “principled” were overblown – just look at how quickly other celebrities fold.”

Dr. Nancy Pearcey, author of Love Thy Body, wrote on Twitter, “How sad. Unless you have a worldview, you will cave.” Ain’t it the truth.

You can’t even tell the truth about what a woman is anymore.