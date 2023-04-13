Harry Potter and the Triggered Trans Activists

It’s official: the trans activists have been defeated once again!

On Thursday, HBO Max confirmed that a scripted series based on J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter books has been ordered, and it promises to be a “faithful adaptation” of the original material. Even though news of the planned TV series had already been leaked earlier this month, HBO Max released an official video announcement on Thursday, and it was truly magical.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, said in a statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Radical gender activists who have been trying to get J.K Rowling canceled are already having a fit. “We don’t want any new Harry Potter content if noted transphobe J.K. Rowling is involved,” whined Out Magazine.

Well, tough break for them because J.K. Rowling isn’t being pushed off to the sidelines. She will be an executive producer of the series, which will feature an all new cast and take a decade to complete. “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling said.

While success is never a guarantee, the likelihood that this new Harry Potter series will be a hit is high. The first Harry Potter book was published in 1997, and the series remains a cultural phenomenon. While the movies are almost as beloved as the original books, fans have craved a faithful adaptation that delves into greater detail than the books could explore and that was never able to make it to the big screen.

With Rowling being directly involved in the executive producer role, the show will likely stay true to her original vision. Ultimately, this marks another triumph for Rowling, while those who oppose her and her views on transgenderism are once again defeated. Rowling considers herself an ally of the LGBT community, but has been accused of being a “transphobe” and dubbed a “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) by the radical left due to her views on sex and gender. She has spoken out against the transitioning of children and criticized men who identify as women for appropriating womanhood, among other things. In addition to efforts to cancel her, she has faced harassment and even death threats.

Trans activists had a conniption earlier this year when the Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, was released. Despite their efforts, the game went on to be a huge success, selling 12 million copies and generating nearly a billion dollars in revenue.

I’ve consistently applauded J.K Rowling for standing her ground on this issue. When someone on the left speaks out against the transgender movement, it carries more weight than when someone on the right does so. Without internal opposition, leftists will persist in advocating for the transgender agenda. When individuals like J.K. Rowling refuse to back down, it encourages others on the left to speak out, and we may ultimately overcome the transgender movement. The only reason it has flourished is that the radical left has made transgender ideology a keystone of its platform, granting it legitimacy and power over public policy and popular culture. Rowling’s continued success proves that the transgender movement isn’t all-powerful.